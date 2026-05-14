  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

MLS payroll Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player - Messi puts everyone in the shade

dpa

14.5.2026 - 12:00

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player
Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami.

An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments.

Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year.

Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year.

Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year.

Image: dpa

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses.

Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year.

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year.

Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year.

Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He will receive CHF 339,822 per year.

Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He will receive CHF 339,822 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371.

Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player
Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami.

An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments.

Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year.

Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year.

Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year.

Image: dpa

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses.

Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses.

Image: Keystone

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year.

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year.

Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year.

Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He will receive CHF 339,822 per year.

Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He will receive CHF 339,822 per year.

Image: Imago

Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player. Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371.

Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371.

Image: Keystone

The most prominent player also earns the most: Lionel Messi clearly tops the salary rankings in the MLS. Meanwhile, Roman Bürki is by far the highest-paid Swiss player.

DPA

14.05.2026, 12:00

14.05.2026, 13:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The MLS players' association has just published its latest salary report. Lionel Messi is number 1 by a wide margin.
  • Heung-min Son and Rodrigo De Paul complete the "podium".
  • Of the five Swiss players in the MLS, Roman Bürki earns the most (see gallery above). The former international goalkeeper (9 international appearances) earns around three times as much as ex-BVB star Marco Reus.
Show more

Thomas Müller is one of the top ten earners in Major League Soccer - but he can't even begin to compete financially with Lionel Messi. The Argentinian world champion collects a guaranteed basic annual salary of 25 million US dollars (currently around 19.5 million Swiss francs) from champions Inter Miami, making him the best-paid footballer in the North American professional league. With guaranteed additional payments, Messi's salary even rises to the equivalent of 22,142,500 million francs. This is according to the salary report published by the MLS players' association.

Superstar in World Cup form. Messi shines in Miami's 5-3 win with brace and assist

Superstar in World Cup formMessi shines in Miami's 5-3 win with brace and assist

Ex-Bayern star Müller is in ninth place in the ranking with a fixed annual salary of 3.9 million francs - including the guaranteed additional payments, this is just over 4 million. The 36-year-old has been under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps since August 2025 and led the team to the final against Miami (1-3) in the previous season.

In addition to Messi, South Korean Heung-min Son (Los Angeles FC), who was a superstar at Tottenham Hotspur for many years, is also worth tens of millions, at least in US dollars. Messi's teammate and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul follows in third place (see gallery above).

Reus salary surprises

According to the list, the guaranteed annual salary of Borussia Dortmund's long-time attacking star Marco Reus at LA Galaxy is just 604,364 US dollars (472,310 Swiss francs). Even with guaranteed bonus payments, this does not amount to one million (CHF 705,197). According to the MLS salary report, Reus earns around a third of what Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki (CHF 2.15 million) earns at St. Louis City SC.

However, Reus is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses, which are not included in the report. The former Germany international was unable to sign a contract with a high fixed salary when he arrived in the USA in 2024 due to a special rule: At that time, the players' spots in Los Angeles were all already taken that did not fall under the salary cap. As a result, the player and franchise had to agree on a contract with a lower basic volume.

In addition to Bürki, four other players with a Swiss passport also play in the MLS. You can find out how much they earn in the gallery at the beginning of the article.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Penalty after fan scandal. Slavia Prague forfeit derby and have to play four games without spectators

Penalty after fan scandalSlavia Prague forfeit derby and have to play four games without spectators

Super League on Thursday. YB must watch Thun lift the championship trophy and Basel hope for a miracle

Super League on ThursdayYB must watch Thun lift the championship trophy and Basel hope for a miracle

Next milestone beckons. These are the most important factors for FC Sion's success

Next milestone beckonsThese are the most important factors for FC Sion's success

Lazio defeated. Akanji and Sommer also cup winners with Inter

Lazio defeatedAkanji and Sommer also cup winners with Inter

Thanks to victory against rivals Lens. 14th league title for Paris Saint-Germain

Thanks to victory against rivals Lens14th league title for Paris Saint-Germain