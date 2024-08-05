Goal and monster tackle against YB "Build him a statue" - fans, coach and captain celebrate FCZ defense boss Katic

FC Zurich earns a point away at champions YB. The man celebrated by the Zurich side is defender Nikola Katic. "Build him a statue", fans write on social media after the brilliant performance.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you With two goals after three games, central defender Nikola Katic is one of the most dangerous players in the league.

Against champions YB, Katic first prevents Zurich from going behind with a mega save, then nods in the final phase to make the final score 2:2.

Ricardo Moniz and Yanick Brecher sing the defensive boss's praises on blue Sport. The fans also pay tribute to the 27-year-old Bosnian's performance. Show more

Together with FC Lugano, FC Zurich is the only team in the Super League that is still unbeaten after three rounds. FCZ earns a point against champions YB. Central defender Nikola Katic played a major part in this.

"Everyone has to take him as an example," says FCZ head coach Ricardo Moniz about the defensive giant. Katic is a player with leadership qualities and is important for the team.

A defensive boss with a killer instinct

In the 24th minute, it felt like it was already 2:1 for YB when Katic ruined a great chance with a monster save. FCZ lost the ball in the build-up play and Filip Ugrinic crossed for Silvère Ganvoula. The YB striker pushes the ball towards the free-standing goal, then Katic rushes in and deflects the ball decisively in extremis.

Katic does his job as a defender with bravura and goes one better in the 76th minute, proving his killer instinct. He converted a corner with his head to make the final score 2:2.

Fans pay homage to defender: "Build him a statue"

"Build him a statue", wrote one user after the game under a post on the Zurich team's Instagram profile. "Katic machine", wrote another. Other comments assign the Bosnian legendary status.

FCZ captain Yanick Brecher also sings Katic's praises. "If the strikers don't help us with goals, then the defenders are there." Katic is "extremely important" for the team. "He is the undisputed boss of the defense. (...) There hasn't been a game in the last few matches in which he hasn't had a game-deciding scene."

It continues seamlessly for FCZ

Following his goal in the 4-2 win against Winterthur, Katic has already scored two goals for the season - a strong figure for a defender after just three league games.

For Katic and FCZ, the season continues in quick succession. In the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers, the Zurich side face Portuguese club Vitoria at home before hosting Lausanne in the league the day after the Street Parade.