Paris Saint-Germain succeed in defending their Champions League title, FC Arsenal come up short. How the international media assess it.

DPA dpa

The Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC was only decided on penalties. While PSG defended their title, the English side came away empty-handed. This is what the international press writes about the final in Budapest.

Great Britain

"The Guardian": "It was a spectacle that captivated the football world, the tension grew exponentially, everything was at stake. (...) For Arsenal, it was simple. Let's forget the 'Invincibles'. They were on the verge of immortality."

"Times": "Heartbreak on penalties: Arsenal miss out on first European title."

"Daily Mail: "Arsenal's heartbreak. These Arsenal players can be proud of themselves tonight despite everything. (...) What a brutal way to lose a final. The worst."

"Telegraph": "The final act of this memorable season was Arsenal's great defensive rock Gabriel Magalhães firing the decisive penalty well over the Paris Saint-Germain goal. The Parisians then lit flares to celebrate their second year of European domination. It was an extremely painful defeat for Arsenal."

France

"L'Équipe ": "A brace for the history books."

"Le Parisien": "Paris Saint-Germain make history forever with this penalty shoot-out success! A year after winning the title for the first time, the club has won a second star under the Budapest sky. The Champions League belongs to Paris again!"

"Le Monde": "The Parisians win their second Champions League title after a breathtaking penalty shoot-out."

"Le Figaro": "Paris makes history. One year after winning its first Champions League, PSG achieved the feat of defending the title. This time, however, it was no easy feat: They faced Arsenal and its impressive defense in a thrilling and hard-fought final. Luis Enrique's team had to wait until penalties to beat the Gunners and secure the second star!"

"Le Sud-Ouest": "Paris are champions of Europe for the second time."

Spain

"Mundo Deportivo": "Luis Enrique III crowns himself with PSG. (...) Three Champions League titles confirm him as one of the greatest coaches in history and currently the best."

"AS": "Luis Enrique is a PSG legend. The Spanish coach deserves eternal fame in Paris. With the Asturian, the team that dreamed of becoming one of Europe's greats is invincible."

"Marca": "Luis Enrique rises to Olympus with PSG."

"Sport": "Luis Enrique deserves a statue in Paris."

PSG coach Luis Enrique is celebrated. Keystone

Italy

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "The reign continues. PSG are European champions for the second time in a row. (...) The celebration of the PSG fans, the red smoke bombs set off immediately after the Gunners' Brazilian defender missed the decisive shot in front of their eyes, is the crowning glory for Luis Enrique and this team he has shaped in his image."

Switzerland

"Blick": "Pure drama! PSG defend Champions League title. PSG and Arsenal give each other nothing for 120 minutes in the Champions League final, with the Parisians overturning an early deficit - and triumphing on penalties. Arsenal defender Gabriel becomes the tragic figure."