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Escalation of Violence After the Final Uni Futsal Team Bulle Suspended for One Year—Five Individuals Suspended Indefinitely

Patrick Lämmle

17.6.2026

Inside the arena, everything was still going smoothly after the final match. On the right, the celebrating Minerva players in blue jerseys; on the left, a few players from the losing team in red jerseys.
Inside the arena, everything was still going smoothly after the final match. On the right, the celebrating Minerva players in blue jerseys; on the left, a few players from the losing team in red jerseys.
Screenshot: Youtube/Futsal Minerva

On May 30, following the Swiss Futsal Premier League (SFPL) final, brutal scenes unfolded outside the arena. The SFV has now announced the penalties.

17.06.2026, 17:13

17.06.2026, 17:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the futsal final between Minerva and the Uni Futsal Team Bulle, riots broke out outside the arena.
  • Three players and one staff member from Uni Futsal Team Bulle have been suspended indefinitely from any activity within the SFV, as has a player from Racing Club Lausanne who was involved in the incidents.
  • The SFPL team from Uni Futsal Team Bulle has been excluded from all competitions for the upcoming season.
Show more

Following the match between Futsal Minerva and Uni Futsal Team Bulle—in which Minerva clinched its ninth championship title—violent altercations resulting in injuries occurred in the parking lot in front of the arena, as reported by blue News.

Police had to be deployed. Brawl after futsal final in Bern - two people injured in hospital

Police had to be deployedBrawl after futsal final in Bern - two people injured in hospital

The penalties have now been handed down. The Swiss Football Association stated in a press release: “Indefinite suspensions have been imposed on five individuals, and the SFPL team Uni Futsal Team Bulle has been excluded from all competitions for the 2026–27 season.”

Five individuals have been suspended

Those primarily involved were players and staff members of Uni Futsal Team Bulle. “After obtaining statements from the individuals involved in the incidents, the sanctions have now been imposed.” Three players and one staff member from Uni Futsal Team Bulle have been suspended indefinitely from any activity within the SFV, as has a player from Racing Club Lausanne who was involved in the incidents.”

The SFV’s security service management has been tasked by the Football Development Directorate with initiating stadium ban proceedings against the individuals in question. This process could take several weeks and will be “handled independently of the other measures.”

The SFPL team Uni Futsal Team Bulle will be excluded from all competitions for the upcoming season. The club is expected to be eligible to participate in competitions again in 2027/28, but would have to start over in the lowest division.

All affected parties may appeal the decisions by June 24, 2026.

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