Is Mauro Lustrinelli leaving FC Thun? sda

Mauro Lustrinelli has led FC Thun to the championship title - now the successful coach could be ready to take the next step in his career. According to Sky, the 50-year-old is a top candidate for the coaching position at Union Berlin.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mauro Lustrinelli not only led FC Thun back to the Super League as coach, but also to the championship title. Despite having a contract until 2028, he is a candidate for a club abroad.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Lustrinelli is the favorite for the coaching job at Union Berlin. Talks with club officials are said to be at an advanced stage.

At Union, the 50-year-old would succeed Marie-Louise Eta, whose commitment was only planned until the end of the season. The Bundesliga club recently had very good experiences with Swiss coaches under Urs Fischer. Show more

Not only Thun's champion heroes, but also coach Mauro Lustrinelli has of course recommended himself for higher tasks with the sensational coup. The Ticino native has repeatedly emphasized in recent weeks that he feels very much at home in Thun.

He is also grateful to the club for the trust it has placed in him: His contract was extended until 2028 while he was still in the Challenge League. At the same time, however, things can always happen very quickly in football. If he receives an offer with an exciting project, he will listen to it, says Lustrinelli.

According to "Sky reporter" Florian Plettenberg, this is now the case. Lustrinelli is said to be "a top candidate to become the new head coach of Union Berlin next season".

Coach position at Union vacant - Fischer has laid the foundations

Union bosses Horst Heldt and Dirk Zingler are said to be "already in advanced talks" with the 50-year-old. The clubs have yet to reach an agreement.

🚨EXCL | Mauro Lustrinelli is now the leading candidate to become the new Union Berlin head coach next season.



The 50 y/o led promoted side FC Thun to the Swiss title. Union bosses Horst Heldt and Dirk Zingler are already in advanced talks with him. The clubs still need to reach… pic.twitter.com/TKfRn3QfLF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 16, 2026

The former striker would replace Marie-Louise Eta at the Iron. The 34-year-old replaced Steffen Baumgart during the season and became the first female head coach in the Bundesliga. However, her position was only fixed until the end of the season in advance. The Köpenickers have recently had great experiences with Swiss employees: Urs Fischer was on the sidelines there from 2018 to 2023 and led the club from the 2nd division to the Champions League.