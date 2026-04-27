Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund knocked Freiburg out of the stadium with a 4-0 win and secured their qualification for the upcoming Champions League ahead of time. Kobel was particularly impressive with a header in the 35th minute and in a one-on-one in stoppage time. Impeccable performance from the national team keeper.

Fribourg Johan Manzambi

After the cup exit during the week and ahead of the first leg of the Europa League semi-final (live on blue Sport on Thursday at 9pm), Freiburg coach Julian Schuster makes a change. Manzambi will be rested against BVB and is not even in the squad.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

As in the league game against Heidenheim, Ogbus is also in the starting eleven against Dortmund and plays through, but cannot prevent the clear defeat.

Freiburg Rouven Tarnutzer

Rouven Tarnutzer makes his debut in the Bundesliga! He is probably the only Freiburg player to receive congratulations on this matchday. The 18-year-old from Schaffhausen was substituted in central midfield in the 84th minute, but shortly afterwards his team conceded a goal to make the final score 4-0.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Sits on the substitutes' bench in the 2:1 away win against Cologne.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Is back in the Cologne squad after his injury but, as against St. Pauli, does not play against Leverkusen.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

After the gala and the brace against Leverkusen, Rieder also plays the full distance against Eintracht Frankfurt, but remains less conspicuous and scoreless in the 1-1 draw.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

The second Swiss player at Augsburg is also in the starting eleven and plays through. FCA are now unbeaten in four games and are 9th in the table with 37 points.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is in the starting eleven for Frankfurt and puts in a solid performance against Augsburg. He is substituted in the 82nd minute and no more goals are scored.

HSV Miro Muheim

Due to an injury to the anterior syndesmosis in his right ankle, Muheim will miss HSV's home game against Hoffenheim - and probably the rest of the season. Without the defender, HSV were beaten 2-1.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

After starting in the cup final during the week, where Jaquez made a partial appearance, the 22-year-old is in the starting eleven for the home game against Bremen. After a slow start to the game, he improved, but VfB had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Does not play in Stuttgart.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Conducts Gladbach's defense against harmless Wolfsburg and helps to save the goalless draw in the final phase while outnumbered.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

What a game between Mainz and Bayern! Widmer and his team-mates put in a magnificent first half performance, keeping their seemingly overpowering opponents under control and leading 3-0 at the break. After the break, however, Mainz went down and actually lost the crazy duel 3-4.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Heidenheim secured an important 2-0 home win against St. Pauli and gave themselves new hope in the relegation battle. Stergiou sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire match.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Sunderland go down 5-0 at home to Nottingham. Leader Xhaka does not get up to speed as usual either, but at least manages to improve in the second half after trailing 4-0 at the break.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

After missing last weekend through injury, Ndoye returns to the squad against Sunderland but does not feature.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Still missing through injury. Without the defender, Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds lose the semi-final of the FA Cup against Chelsea by a narrow 1-0 margin and are eliminated. The in-form Okafor was in the starting eleven, but was unable to break down the Chelsea defense until he was substituted after 73 minutes.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

While Sommer watches the dramatic second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Como (3-2 win) from the substitutes' bench, he returns in goal for the league match against FC Torino. But even Sommer could not prevent Inter from having to settle for a draw despite taking a 2-0 lead.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Once again the defensive boss plays through. He was one of his team's best against Torino, but lost sight of his opponent when conceding the first of two goals.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna are defeated 2-0 by AS Roma, with Freuler playing in central midfield.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Sohm, who waited in vain for a substitution until the final whistle, did not play.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Milan and Juventus draw goalless. Athekame watches the entire match from the substitutes' bench.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari also sits on the bench for 80 minutes, then comes on for the final phase of the game for veteran Luka Modric. No goals are scored even with Jashari on the pitch.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Relegation draws ever closer for Pisa and Aebischer. They also suffered a 1-0 defeat against Parma, meaning no points. Aebischer plays through. Pisa are now 11 points behind the drop zone.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Still missing through injury with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Did not play against Pisa and watched the narrow home win from the substitutes' bench.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo pick up a point away against Fiorentina. Garcia plays at left-back and plays his part in keeping his team scoreless.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Plays through against Real Madrid and keeps things tight at left-back. Betis scored in stoppage time to equalize the score at 1:1 - and bring league leaders Barcelona one step closer to the title.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert is currently missing his team with an abdominal muscle injury.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Valencia overtake Girona in the table thanks to a 2-1 home win. Ugrinic was substituted shortly after the visitors scored the equalizer in the 65th minute. With the help of the 27-year-old, Valencia managed to hold on to their lead.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla FC's relegation worries are growing. The Andalusians squandered a lead at Osasuna in the closing stages and lost the game after conceding a goal in the 99th minute. Bitter for Sow too. The 29-year-old set up the goal with a cross, apparently injured himself in the process and had to be substituted after 71 minutes.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas asked to be substituted shortly after Sow, just when all seemed right with the world for Sevilla FC. The 27-year-old, who has not played a game since his return from injury in mid-March, leaves the pitch in the 76th minute. Without the two Swiss players, their team conceded two more goals, leaving them on 34 points and in the relegation zone.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn sits on the bench in the 2:2 draw against Toulouse.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria leads his team onto the pitch as captain and plays through. Monaco are unable to convert an ideal start with a 2-0 lead after 18 minutes into a win and concede a last-minute equalizer.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Rennes beat the second-last team in the table 2-1 in stoppage time to stay in the race for the Champions League places. Embolo failed to score and was substituted in the 81st minute.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient missed out on overtaking Racing Strasbourg with a win in the direct duel. After leading 2-0 and conceding two goals in stoppage time, Mvogo and Co. lost 3-2. Mvogo did not cut a good figure, especially when conceding the first goal, which was initiated by a weak pass in the build-up.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Returned to the scoresheet after his knee injury, but still watched the spectacular game against Metz (4-4) from the substitutes' bench.

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