Borussia Dortmund looking for stability. Conceding too many goals late on and losing points as a result is causing unrest. A success is needed in the Champions League, especially before the Bundesliga top match.

Among other things, there will be a thrilling clash between Chelsea and Barcelona. Dortmund also play Villarreal and Leverkusen take on Manchester City away from home.

Out of the crisis with a win: Borussia Dortmund urgently need a sense of achievement against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. After three games without a win, a debate has flared up about recurring patterns of defensive slip-ups. Ahead of the fifth round of the league phase, coach Niko Kovac has his hands full to ensure that the notoriously unsettled environment does not rub off on his team.

However, it could already be too late for that. "Of course, the mood is not so good when you lose once and draw twice," said Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after the recent setbacks: 1:4 in the Champions League at Manchester City, just 1:1 at newly promoted Hamburger SV and finally the turbulent 3:3 against VfB Stuttgart.

Maximilian Beier reacted even more nervously than Kobel. "It sucks: You score the goal in the 90th and then concede the equalizer in the 90th. The mood has just hit rock bottom," said the German international, who is likely to have received a rebuke from Kovac.

Kovac contradicts Beier

"I don't know how old Maxi is: 21, 22, 23. At the start of the season he said we wanted to be champions. Now we're at the bottom. You don't have to believe everything the boy says," Kovac replied with wide eyes when asked about Beier's words - who, incidentally, is 23 years old and will miss the game against Villarreal due to a muscle strain.

"We're certainly not down," emphasized the coach, but he also knew: "We have to change a few things." The fact that Dortmund are no longer able to hold on to a narrow lead is a cause for concern. "We have to talk about fundamental things now," demanded Kobel.

Kobel sees an opportunity

Villarreal have picked up just one point from four games in the top flight so far, including a defeat to FC Pafos from Cyprus. "We have a good chance to put ourselves in a great starting position with the home fans. It's an opportunity that we want to seize one hundred percent," said Kobel.

This would not only be good for improving the starting position with regard to direct qualification for the round of 16, but also for self-confidence after the recent negative experiences. After all, Dortmund have to face former champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, who have already moved up the table.

Chelsea and Barça also under pressure

The most attractive match on Tuesday evening is between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London. The two heavyweights of European football are neighbors in the league table and need points if they want to stay within reach of direct qualification for the round of 16. Barça are in 11th place, directly ahead of the Londoners. In addition to two wins, both have one draw and one defeat to their name.

After Dortmund, Manchester City will welcome Leverkusen, another Bundesliga side, hoping for a reaction to the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday. The "Magpies" from the north of England with Fabian Schär, meanwhile, travel to Marseille and could at least secure a place in the round of 16 with a win.