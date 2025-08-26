Borussia Dortmund continues to place its trust in coach Niko Kovac. The club from the Ruhr region and the 53-year-old coach have prematurely extended his contract, which expires in 2026, by a further year.
Kovac and his coaching team took over BVB last winter in eleventh place in the table and led the club to the Champions League with a furious final spurt.
However, the start to the new season was slow. A gnarled 1-0 win in the Cup against third-division side Essen was followed by a 3-3 draw at St. Pauli, in which Dortmund let a victory they thought was certain slip from their grasp and Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to make two saves in the final minutes.