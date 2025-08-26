Niko Kovac commits himself to Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season Keystone

Borussia Dortmund continues to place its trust in coach Niko Kovac. The club from the Ruhr region and the 53-year-old coach have prematurely extended his contract, which expires in 2026, by a further year.

Kovac and his coaching team took over BVB last winter in eleventh place in the table and led the club to the Champions League with a furious final spurt.

However, the start to the new season was slow. A gnarled 1-0 win in the Cup against third-division side Essen was followed by a 3-3 draw at St. Pauli, in which Dortmund let a victory they thought was certain slip from their grasp and Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to make two saves in the final minutes.

