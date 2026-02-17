Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has not conceded a goal in the Champions League for the first time Keystone

Dortmund face an international test against Atalanta in the Champions League play-offs. The Bundesliga runners-up are plagued by injury worries. blue Sport will broadcast the match live.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Borussia Dortmund has shed its often erratic performances in the recent past under coach Niko Kovac. BVB rarely play attractively, but effectively. In the league, the Black & Yellows have made up ground on Bayern Munich thanks to a run of six wins. In addition to the reinvigorated Serhou Guirassy, who has scored five times in the last three games, Gregor Kobel has also played a decisive role in this. On Friday, the Swiss international goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for the eleventh time this Bundesliga season in the 4-0 win over Urs Fischer's Mainz.

BVB are running out of central defenders

The Germans would love to take their momentum and defensive stability into the top flight, where they have only conceded 17 goals in eight games so far. But just before the all-important first leg of the play-offs against Atalanta Bergamo, Dortmund are struggling with injury worries in their defense.

Captain Emre Can and youngster Filippo Mané have been missing through injury recently. Now Kovac is without two more central defenders in Niklas Süle and, above all, Nico Schlotterbeck, which further exacerbates the defensive worries. Kovac must have bitten himself in the ass several times in the last few days that BVB had carelessly gambled away direct qualification for the round of 16 after a good start to the league phase.

Köhn and Zakaria against PSG

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain proved that a detour via the play-offs need not be a bad omen. The club from the French capital, funded by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, made it into the top 24 at the last minute. This was followed by a run that began with a walkover against Stade Brest and culminated in an impressive 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final.

Now the French serial champions, who are unexpectedly one point behind Lens in the league, will once again face competition from their own country in the play-offs: AS Monaco. The team with Swiss players Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria will want to put up more of a fight than Brest, who had no chance last year with an aggregate score of 0:10. Köhn in goal and Zakaria, who recently earned high marks in central defense, will play crucial roles. The Monegasques should take heart from their last meeting with PSG, which they won 1-0 in November.

Will Real get revenge?

The clash between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid is also eagerly awaited. After the spectacular match in the league phase, which the Portuguese side won 4-2 thanks to a goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to qualify for the knockout phase, the Whites will be looking for revenge against their former coach José Mourinho.

The clash between Galatasaray Istanbul and Juventus Turin kicks off at 18:45. At blue Sport you can watch all the players in the Champions League live.