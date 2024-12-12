Borussia Dortmund lose 3:2 to Barcelona despite a good performance, but remain in the race for the knockout phase. BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is proud of his team, but regrets the unnecessary goals conceded.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund had to concede defeat to FC Barcelona in a furious highlight duel.

The team led by national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unlucky to lose 3:2 to the Catalans.

With twelve points after six match days, BVB are behind the Spanish star ensemble in the table, but are still on course for the Champions League round of 16. Show more

A spectacle without a happy ending: Borussia Dortmund suffered a setback against FC Barcelona in their bid to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. Coach Nuri Sahin's team lost 3:2 to the Catalan star ensemble.

"We really played a very good game," said BVB keeper Gregor Kobel, adding: "We were a little too naive in the end. The goals conceded were given away, said the Zurich native.

Raphinha (53rd minute) and Ferran Torres (75th/85th) scored the goals for Barça at the Dortmund stadium, which was sold out with 81,365 fans. Serhou Guirassy's brace to equalize twice in between (60th penalty/78th) was not enough for BVB.

The international goalkeeper briefly had the ball in his hands for the second goal, but the ball bounced out again. "It was probably deflected in that situation," said Kobel, explaining: "Just a little bit, that's enough."

Despite the defeat, BVB still have a good chance of reaching the round of 16 without having to take a detour via the play-offs with twelve points and two games remaining. Borussia no longer have to worry about being eliminated in the league phase anyway.