Leroy Sané scores for Bayern Munich. But that's not enough to win at Union Berlin

Bayern Munich once again dropped points in the 26th round of the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. The Champions League places are likely to be out of reach for Dortmund after the defeat in Leipzig.

Bayern failed to win against a relegation candidate for the second time in a week. After the surprising home defeat against Bochum, the record champions had to settle for a draw at Union Berlin. Benedict Hollerbach (84') countered Bayern's lead through Leroy Sané (75') with the kind help of goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

There was also no winner in the chasing duel between Mainz and Freiburg. In the 2-2 draw, the hosts Mainz were outnumbered for 50 minutes after Dominik Kohr was shown a red card. Noah Atubolu in the Freiburg goal had to reach behind him again after 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Mainz maintained the three-point gap to Freiburg and are still sensationally on course for the Champions League in third place.

Gladbach and Augsburg continue their advance

For Dortmund, on the other hand, the Champions League places are likely to be out of reach after the 2-0 defeat in Leipzig. Gregor Kobel's team once again showed their "league face" in the first half. Borussia only turned up the heat when they had their backs to the wall. However, the attack in the second half was unsuccessful - the visitors only hit the edge of the goal three times. With eleven defeats, BVB are now in 11th place and seven points behind 4th place.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have their sights set on the European Cup places. The team of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane won a wild game in Bremen 4:2. Alassane Pléa was the match-winner for the visitors with three goals, for whom goalkeeper Jonas Omlin had to leave the field with an ailment around 20 minutes before the end. Gladbach are now just two points behind 6th place.

Augsburg are also stalking the European Cup places after their 1-0 win against Wolfsburg. The team with Swiss defender Cédric Zesiger kept a clean sheet for the sixth game in a row - Zesiger himself for the eighth in a row, equaling the Bundesliga record.

Brief telegrams and table:

Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund 2:0 (1:0). - Goals: 17 Simons 1:0. 48 Openda 2:0. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Mainz 05 - Freiburg 2:2 (1:0). - Goals: 34. Burkardt 1:0. 58. Gregoritsch 1:1. 74. Hanche-Olsen 2:1. 79. Kübler 2:2. - Comments: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute). Freiburg without Ogbus (not in the squad) and Manzambi (substitute). 43rd red card against Kohr (Mainz 05, emergency brake).

Werder Bremen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:4 (2:2). - Goals: 7. Pléa (penalty) 0:1. 28. Pléa 0:2. 38. Schmid 1:2. 45. André Silva (penalty) 2:2. 47. Pléa 2:3. 81. Kleindienst 2:4. - Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin (until 71) and Elvedi. Remarks: 91st yellow card against Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Augsburg - Wolfsburg 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 53rd Tietz 1:0 - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 75. Sané 0:1. 83. Hollerbach 1:1.

Friday: St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 1:0. - Saturday: RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund 18.30. - Sunday: Bochum - Eintracht Frankfurt 15.30. Heidenheim - Holstein Kiel 17.30. VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen 19.30.