Jonathan Tah's transfer to FC Bayern is nearing completion. The German international arrived in Munich for the obligatory medical check and was later scheduled to sign his contract at Säbener Strasse. According to media reports, the 29-year-old defender will receive a four-year contract until June 2029.

Tah last played for Bayer Leverkusen for ten years, but did not extend his contract, which was due to expire in the summer. The DFB top performer is therefore actually available to Bayern on a free transfer. However, the Munich club would like to use the defender at the Club World Cup in the USA in June - so a small transfer fee will probably be due for this early move.

The defensive stalwart went to the Barmherzige Brüder clinic early on Wednesday afternoon for the first part of his medical check-up. The second part of the check-up traditionally takes place at the club's premises. Tah is then expected to sign his contract with the record champions. He will then move on to the German national team, which will be preparing for the Nations League final tournament in Herzogenaurach from Friday.