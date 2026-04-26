Fabio Silva takes the measure. Keystone

Stuttgart failed to get past Bremen in a 1-1 draw and gave away valuable points in the battle for the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, impressively secured their ticket to the top flight.

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The visitors from Bremen took the lead in the first half against Stuttgart through Jens Stage. Stuttgart, dominant as usual, equalized after the break through joker Ermedin Demirovic. The Swabians, with Luca Jaquez playing in central defense, were unable to score more than this one goal.

Stuttgart, who made it to the cup final during the week, are in 4th place ahead of Hoffenheim thanks to their better goal difference. Next Saturday there will be a direct duel for the Champions League. Leverkusen are lurking in 6th place with two points less.

For Bremen, the point could be valuable in the fight to avoid relegation. With 32 points, Werder are in 12th place, seven points ahead of a direct relegation place.

BVB secures Champions League place

Borussia Dortmund secured their eleventh Champions League appearance in a row and took another step towards the runners-up spot. Coach Niko Kovac's team won 4:0 against SC Freiburg at the end of the 31st Bundesliga matchday and maintained their five-point lead over rivals RB Leipzig.

In a one-sided first half, Maximilian Beier (8th minute), Serhou Guirassy (14th), Ramy Bensebaini (32nd) and Fabio Silva (87th) scored for BVB. Lukas Kübler's supposed follow-up goal after the break was ruled out for offside following a video review.

Freiburg were without aces Matthias Ginter and Johan Manzambi, among others, four days before their Europa League semi-final at Sporting Braga. The Breisgau side dropped to eighth place in the league.