Italy's national team coach Luciano Spalletti loses his post after the 3-0 debacle in the World Cup qualifier against Norway. The 66-year-old announced that he would no longer be on the bench after the next match against Moldova on Monday evening. The association had informed him that he would be relieved of his duties as national coach. Following the defeat, Italy must fear that after missing out on two World Cups in a row, they will not be at the 2026 World Cup either.

"I am sorry. I would have preferred to stay and try to change things," said Spalletti at a press conference. He had a very good relationship with the head of the association, Gabriele Gravina. "But I take note of the dismissal due to the negative results." After the game on Monday, he will give his okay to terminate the contract. "I owe it to the association, who have always supported me, even when the results weren't there."

The former champion coach of SSC Napoli had been head coach of the national team since September 2023. Claudio Ranieri, the former coach of AS Roma, is among those being discussed as his successor. The 73-year-old actually wanted to retire after the end of the season.