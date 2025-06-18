Kehl's message to BVB team: "We have to deliver now" - Gallery Sporting director Sebastian Kehl expects more from BVB at the Club World Cup. Image: dpa BVB had a difficult opening game against Fluminense. Image: dpa Kehl's message to BVB team: "We have to deliver now" - Gallery Sporting director Sebastian Kehl expects more from BVB at the Club World Cup. Image: dpa BVB had a difficult opening game against Fluminense. Image: dpa

The performance in the 0-0 draw against Fluminense has angered BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl. The day after, he addressed clear words to the team - publicly and internally.

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl expects the team to improve their performance in the second game.

BVB will face Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) next Saturday in Cincinnati. Show more

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has spoken plainly and called the players to account after the disappointing zero number against Fluminense Rio de Janeiro at the start of the Club World Cup. Ahead of the next group game on Saturday in Cincinnati against Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Kehl called for a significant improvement in performance from the Bundesliga side.

"We also have to deliver in the next game," said Kehl in Fort Lauderdale at Dortmund's training camp with Inter Miami. After returning from New Jersey, where Dortmund drew 0-0 with Fluminense in East Rutherford on Tuesday, he said he had held many one-to-one talks and made it clear to the players that "we have to improve".

Kehl expects improved performance

"The game showed us that we have to stretch ourselves," said Kehl, adding to the players: "I'm very confident that we'll do better in the next two games."

Their final group opponents next Wednesday in Cincinnati will once again be HD Ulsan from South Korea, who lost 1-0 to Mamelodi in the opener. Despite the poor performance against Fluminense, BVB coach Niko Kovac is confident of advancing to the round of 16 with two wins. "It was important to take this one point with us given the group constellation," admitted Kehl.