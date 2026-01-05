  1. Residential Customers
Hefty fine BVB star Adeyemi is asked to pay after his outburst against Gladbach

dpa

5.1.2026 - 15:30

Karim Adeyemi wanted to go straight to the dressing room after his substitution against Gladbach - BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl stopped him.
imago

Karim Adeyemi has to pay dearly for his outburst during BVB's 2:0 win against Mönchengladbach. The club has now imposed a five-figure fine at the training camp.

German international Karim Adeyemi has accepted a fine from his club Borussia Dortmund following his freak-out against Borussia Mönchengladbach. According to dpa information, BVB's sporting management imposed a fine in the high five-figure range at the training camp in Marbella. This was first reported by the newspaper "Bild".

The big review of the year in sport. Stupidities à la Adeyemi, Kilde comebacks and tears from Yann Sommer

The big review of the year in sportStupidities à la Adeyemi, Kilde comebacks and tears from Yann Sommer

On Friday, coach Niko Kovac said after arriving in Andalusia that there had not yet been any talks with Adeyemi. The 23-year-old had reacted angrily to a premature substitution in the 2-0 defeat to Gladbach a few days before Christmas. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl had prevented Adeyemi from escaping to the dressing room and announced a fine immediately after the game.

