Karim Adeyemi wanted to go straight to the dressing room after his substitution against Gladbach - BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl stopped him. imago

Karim Adeyemi has to pay dearly for his outburst during BVB's 2:0 win against Mönchengladbach. The club has now imposed a five-figure fine at the training camp.

German international Karim Adeyemi has accepted a fine from his club Borussia Dortmund following his freak-out against Borussia Mönchengladbach. According to dpa information, BVB's sporting management imposed a fine in the high five-figure range at the training camp in Marbella. This was first reported by the newspaper "Bild".

On Friday, coach Niko Kovac said after arriving in Andalusia that there had not yet been any talks with Adeyemi. The 23-year-old had reacted angrily to a premature substitution in the 2-0 defeat to Gladbach a few days before Christmas. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl had prevented Adeyemi from escaping to the dressing room and announced a fine immediately after the game.