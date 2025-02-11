BVB win 3-0 against Sporting in the knockout play-offs, while PSG win by the same scoreline against Brest. Real Madrid and Juventus win thanks to late goals.
Sporting Lisbon - Borussia Dortmund 0:3
Borussia Dortmund, with the strong Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, are well on their way to the next round. The Germans go into next week's home game against Sporting Lisbon with a 3:0 advantage. In the second match under new coach Niko Kovac, Champions League top scorer Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Gross and Karim Adeyemi ensured a good starting position with their goals after the break.
Juventus Turin - PSV Eindhoven 2:1
Juventus Turin win 2-1 at home against PSV Eindhoven. After a dream goal from Weston McKennie, Ivan Perisic equalized for PSV in the 2nd half. Belgian Samuel Mbangula then scored the winner for Juve in the 82nd minute.
Manchester City - Real Madrid 2:3
Real Madrid managed a late turnaround at Manchester City and won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 away from home 3-2.
Stade Brest - PSG 0:3
In the French clash, PSG lived up to their role as favourites in Brest and also won 3:0. As has often been the case in recent weeks, Ousmane Dembélé was decisive for the Parisians, who have a 22-point lead over Brest in the domestic league. The winger scored twice to take his tally to 15 goals in 2025. Brest, with Edimilson Fernandes coming on as a substitute after just over an hour, were unlucky with two shots at the post in the first half.
That was the evening in the video ticker:
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
92nd minute: Bellingham shoots Real to victory in extremis
-
86th minute: Diaz equalizes for Real Madrid
-
81st minute: Adeyemi increases to 3:0 for Dortmund
-
80th minute: Haaland redeems City with a penalty
-
82nd minute: Mbangula puts Juve back in the lead
-
68th minute: Gross increases the lead for BVB
-
60th minute: Mbappé equalizes with his shin
-
60th minute: Guirassy gives Dortmund the lead with a header
-
56th minute: Perisic equalizes for PSV
-
51st minute: Mbangula narrowly misses the 2:0 for Juve
-
46th minute: Haaland misses the crossbar
-
37th minute: Akanji heads against the crossbar
-
34th minute: McKennie gives Juve the lead with a mega-hammer
-
25th minute: Vinicius misses the crossbar
-
19th minute: Haaland puts ManCity ahead against Real
-
15th minute: Dortmund and Kobel lucky with the crossbar
-
City fans mock Vinicius before the game
-
The balls are rolling
The matches in Turin, Lisbon and Manchester have kicked off. You won't miss a single goal here in the conference ticker.
-
PSG give Brest no chance in the first leg
Stade Brest had high hopes for the French Champions League play-off clash against Paris St. Germain, but clearly lost the first leg at home 3-0. Ousmane Dembélé was the match-winner for PSG.
-
Dortmund's acid test against Sporting: "We'll get it right"
Dortmund want to lay the foundations for a place in the round of 16 in Lisbon. The coach and captain are confident.
-
The most legendary duels between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday evening. In the past, this clash has been synonymous with spectacle.
-
#Preview
Real go into the game as favorites
-
#Preview
The fourth clash in a row