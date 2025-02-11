BVB win 3-0 against Sporting in the knockout play-offs, while PSG win by the same scoreline against Brest. Real Madrid and Juventus win thanks to late goals.

Linus Hämmerli

Sporting Lisbon - Borussia Dortmund 0:3

Borussia Dortmund, with the strong Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, are well on their way to the next round. The Germans go into next week's home game against Sporting Lisbon with a 3:0 advantage. In the second match under new coach Niko Kovac, Champions League top scorer Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Gross and Karim Adeyemi ensured a good starting position with their goals after the break.

Juventus Turin - PSV Eindhoven 2:1

Juventus Turin win 2-1 at home against PSV Eindhoven. After a dream goal from Weston McKennie, Ivan Perisic equalized for PSV in the 2nd half. Belgian Samuel Mbangula then scored the winner for Juve in the 82nd minute.

Manchester City - Real Madrid 2:3

Real Madrid managed a late turnaround at Manchester City and won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 away from home 3-2.

Stade Brest - PSG 0:3

In the French clash, PSG lived up to their role as favourites in Brest and also won 3:0. As has often been the case in recent weeks, Ousmane Dembélé was decisive for the Parisians, who have a 22-point lead over Brest in the domestic league. The winger scored twice to take his tally to 15 goals in 2025. Brest, with Edimilson Fernandes coming on as a substitute after just over an hour, were unlucky with two shots at the post in the first half.

That was the evening in the video ticker: