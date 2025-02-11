Borussia Dortmund put themselves in an excellent starting position in the Champions League play-offs. BVB win the first leg against Sporting Lisbon 3:0, while Juve beat PSV 2:1 thanks to a late goal.
92nd minute: Bellingham shoots Real to victory in extremis
86th minute: Diaz equalizes for Real Madrid
81st minute: Adeyemi increases to 3:0 for Dortmund
-
80th minute: Haaland redeems City with a penalty
82nd minute: Mbangula puts Juve back in the lead
68th minute: Gross increases the lead for BVB
60th minute: Mbappé equalizes with his shin
60th minute: Guirassy puts Dortmund ahead with a header
56th minute: Perisic equalizes for PSV
51st minute: Mbangula narrowly misses the 2:0 for Juve
46th minute: Haaland misses the crossbar
37th minute: Akanji heads against the crossbar
34th minute: McKennie gives Juve the lead with a mega-hammer
25th minute: Vinicius misses the crossbar
19th minute: Haaland puts ManCity ahead against Real
15th minute: Dortmund and Kobel lucky with the crossbar
City fans mock Vinicius before the game
The balls are rolling
The matches in Turin, Lisbon and Manchester have kicked off. You won't miss a single goal here in the conference ticker.
PSG give Brest no chance in the first leg
Stade Brest had high hopes for the French Champions League play-off clash against Paris St. Germain, but clearly lost the first leg at home 3-0. Ousmane Dembélé was the match-winner for PSG.
Dortmund's acid test against Sporting: "We'll get it right"
Dortmund want to lay the foundations for a place in the round of 16 in Lisbon. The coach and captain are confident.
The most legendary duels between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday evening. In the past, this clash has been synonymous with spectacle.
#Preview
Real go into the game as favorites
#Preview
The fourth clash in a row