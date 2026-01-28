Dortmund will take a lot of confidence from the win in Berlin into the Champions League. But a different caliber awaits there. A good starting position in the play-offs is also at stake.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund will go into the Champions League match against Inter Milan with renewed confidence, but will need a top performance against the Serie A leaders.

The aim of the match is to secure at least one point in order to reach the play-offs and, if possible, secure home ground in the second leg.

Despite strong opponents, there is still hope of a direct ticket to the round of 16 in what has been a high-scoring season for BVB in the top flight. Show more

With the power of the South Stand and the fighting qualities shown recently, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to secure a place in the knockout phase of the top flight on the XXL matchday. "Inter are a top team, but we're playing at home," said BVB coach Niko Kovac ahead of the clash against Inter Milan at the end of the league phase. "And if we play at home with our fans behind us, we can beat any team in the Champions League."

However, Dortmund will need an exceptional performance for that to be the case against the Serie A leaders this Wednesday (21:00/blue Sport). "We've already had some mega games here at home," said goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. "When something like this is brewing, it's something very special here." It's also about a good starting position in the play-offs.

Inter is Italy's goal factory

In the Champions League, the Westphalians recently disappointed at Tottenham Hotspur (0:2) and at home against the Norwegians from Bodö/Glimt (2:2). In Saturday's convincing 3-0 win at 1. FC Union Berlin, the BVB professionals showed how it can be done. With a lot of commitment and consistent tackling as the basis.

Captain Emre Can called it "manly football": "We clearly held our own. That must always be our aspiration." However, the 32-year-old also knows that he and his defensive colleagues will face a much more demanding task against the exceptional players from northern Italy. Inter will present the defense - Dortmund's new showpiece - with its biggest challenge in recent memory.

With 50 goals in 22 games, Milan are the goal factory of the domestic league. World champion Lautaro Martínez leads the scoring charts. BVB must also watch out for former Mönchengladbach player Marcus Thuram. "We can't be naive, because there are some really, really great footballers on the other side," said Kovac.

Play-off second leg at home as a goal

Cristian Chivu's team have not been beaten in Serie A since November. In the top flight, however, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal have recently shown that Milan are beatable. In contrast to BVB, Inter, with former Dortmund players Manuel Akanji and Henrich Mchitarjan, are already mathematically assured of at least a play-off place in the round of 16.

It is extremely unlikely that Dortmund, who currently have eleven points, will drop from 16th to 25th place on the decisive matchday with 18 games in hand. However, the Kovac team needs one point to achieve the minimum goal of the play-offs on its own. The aim should also be not to slip below 16th place.

The teams in 9th to 16th place will have home court in the second legs of the playoffs and tend to have the chance to face weaker opponents. "This stadium has a magic, has immense power, has an energy that we want to use," emphasized Kovac.

A place in the top eight and thus a direct ticket to the round of 16 is still possible. However, many of their rivals would have to slip up and Dortmund would need a win.

Incidentally, fans can look forward to a spectacle based on previous performances in the top flight. In the seven Champions League matches involving BVB, 34 goals have been scored so far (19 goals for Dortmund, 15 goals conceded). With an average of almost five goals per game, BVB matches are the highest scoring.