Harry Kane (r.) and Joshua Kimmich are victorious. KEYSTONE

Borussia Dortmund pick up their first point of the year in their first game under interim coach Mike Tullberg. However, BVB squandered a 2:0 lead in the 2:2 home draw against Werder Bremen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The game got off to anything but the best of starts for Dortmund: defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off in the 21st minute after an emergency brake. The short-handed display seemed to spur on the home team, who were aiming for a positive restart following the dismissal of coach Nuri Sahin - especially Serhou Guirassy. The striker from Guinea put his team ahead with a header and was also the last BVB player on the ball for the second goal, which was deemed an own goal.

However, it was not enough to secure victory as goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to be beaten twice between the 65th and 72nd minute. He had just as little chance with Leonardo Bittencourt's spectacular shot as he did with Marvin Ducksch's dry finish after he had been forgotten in the penalty area. After that, the visitors came close to scoring a third goal on several occasions, but were unable to do so. The points were shared.

Bayer Leverkusen also let a 2-0 lead slip from their grasp. The team with Granit Xhaka had to concede a late equalizer in the 85th minute after the visitors had been dominant for a long time. Florian Wirtz in particular put in an outstanding performance with two assists and three shots at the posts, but was not rewarded with a win.

FC Bayern Munich benefited from this, as they also had a shaky spell in Freiburg, but ultimately managed to hold on to their 2:1 lead. Harry Kane scored the first goal of the game, taking his tally to 17 goals in 17 league appearances. It is also thanks to him that Munich now have a six-point lead at the top of the table over chasing Leverkusen.

After three defeats in a row, Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrated another win. Coach Gerardo Seoane's team beat bottom-of-the-table Bochum 3:0. It was a special game for Swiss defender Nico Elvedi: with his 273rd match, he replaced Yann Sommer as the foreign player with the most Bundesliga appearances for Mönchengladbach.