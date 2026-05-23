Thun professional Nils Reichmuth. Keystone

The next highlight for Nils Reichmuth: after winning the league title with Thun, he has now been called up for the Chilean national team for the first time.

Syl Battistuzzi

Nils Reichmuth came through the youth ranks at FC Zurich. From 2021 to 2023, he played on loan with Wil in the Challenge League before returning to FCZ. However, Reichmuth failed to make the breakthrough at his parent club, for whom he played a total of 16 games for the first team.

As a result, the midfielder moved back to the Challenge League to FC Thun in 2024 at the age of 22. The midfielder experienced a fairytale in the Bernese Oberland - after last year's promotion to the Super League, the team sensationally won the championship this season(you can find an exciting documentary about the miracle here). Reichmuth also played his part with four goals and three assists (in 32 games).

And Reichmuth can continue to celebrate. He has been nominated for the Chilean national team for the first time, with La Roja facing Portugal and Congo in the next two test matches. Chile failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

The 24-year-old Nils Reichmuth has played a total of five international matches for the SFA junior teams, but will now play for his mother's country of origin. With Miguel Reichmuth (22), who is under contract with league rivals FC Zurich, another family member could one day play for Chile.