Over 10,000 tickets were sold for the women's national league match against France at Kybunpark - more than for the men's game recently. Viola Calligaris is delighted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday, the Swiss women's national team will play against France at Kybunpark. Over 10,000 tickets have been sold. Only 8,363 fans came to St.Gallen for the last men's international match.

Viola Calligaris is pleased about the growing interest from spectators. It gives them an extra push.

Calligaris recently missed several games with Juventus due to muscular problems. However, she is "fit as a fiddle" again and hopes to play. However, she is also feeling the competition. Show more

Viola Calligaris will play in the first two Nations League matches against Iceland and France (February 21 and 25). Immediately after the Norway game, she said she was pretty knackered. In fact, she then missed four competitive matches in a row. Last weekend, she was back in the squad for Juve for the first time, but was still on the bench.

Calligaris explains that she had muscular problems and says: "Now I'm fit again." However, she does not yet know whether she will play against France. blue Sport therefore asked the coach directly. A player who is sitting right next to her the day before the game is hardly going to be on the bench the next day, is she? The national team coach laughs: "My comment is: we'll see." There will be a match briefing before dinner, when Viola will find out whether she will play or not.

The day before the match against France, national team coach Pia Sundhage and defender Viola Calligaris speak to the media. Picture: Keystone

It's clear that the competition in the national team is getting tougher. Also for Calligaris. For the first time, defender Laia Ballesté, who is a regular at Espanyol Barcelona, has been called up. Is Calligaris now worried about her place in the national team? "It's not ideal how things are going at Juve at the moment. That's certainly no secret." But there is always competition and that's a good thing: "It makes us all that bit better."

When asked about Ballesté, Sundhage says: "She seems relaxed and is doing quite well so far. And hopefully I can give her a chance tomorrow or against Iceland." She thinks the defense will be pretty busy against France. "It could be that we make changes at half-time or a little later. That would be a chance for Laia to show herself." Doesn't sound like a starting line-up at first, but the answer will be given on Friday evening.

Laia Ballesté could make her national team debut against France or Iceland. Picture: Keystone

What is clear, however, is that they will be up against a tough opponent on Friday. France have won their first two games in the Nations League and are the clear group favorites. Switzerland did win a test match against France 2:1 last fall, which is certainly encouraging. Calligaris, however, raises a warning finger: "They were missing a lot of players who could be decisive in the match. From that point of view, it will be a different game."

Interest in the women's national team continues to grow

Spectators could also be a factor, as over 10,000 tickets have already been sold. This means that there will be more fans in the stadium on Friday evening than was the case for the last international match between the men's national team. The test match against Luxembourg, which also took place at Kybunpark in St.Gallen, was watched by only 8,363 people. Asked about this, Calligaris says with a grin: "It's also nice when you can reverse the comparison and the women are on top."

But that's not the point for the 62-time international. It's just nice to see that interest is growing, especially in view of the home European Championships. "I'm really looking forward to it and it's always nice to play in front of a big crowd. They give you that last bit of power that you need on the pitch." Especially against a top team like France, that certainly can't hurt.

