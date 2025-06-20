On Friday after training, Pia Sundhage told the players in individual meetings whether they would make the European Championship squad or not. Viola Calligaris admits that having lunch together afterwards was difficult.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the second week of preparation, the national team players found out who was going to the European Championships and who was staying at home.

Viola Calligaris says that having lunch together afterwards was "not at all pleasant". Because of course you also feel for the players who didn't make it.

So far, the main focus has been on getting really fit. Now the focus will certainly be more on tactics. Show more

Training continued in Nottwil in the morning, after which Pia Sundhage held individual meetings with all the players and told each of them whether they would be taking part in the European Championships or not, said Viola Calligaris at the press conference.

"It was before lunch and we talked a bit more." Did a few tears flow? "The situation is certainly not pleasant for anyone. For those who are going to the European Championship and are looking forward to it and for those who are not. Of course you also feel for them," says Calligaris.

Nevertheless, the fact that it is now known which 23 players are going to the European Championships also has its advantages. After all, they weren't that free and felt a lot of pressure. "Now you can create this bubble where it's really about the European Championship. I think that will change the focus once again." Fitness is now at the forefront. "Now tactics also play a role and it's really about preparing well for the games."

Will Calligaris stay with Juventus?

In order to have a clear head, it is certainly also important to have your future sorted out. Many national team players have announced a change of club in recent days.

Is she also planning a move or will she stay with Juventus Turin, where she hasn't played as often in the second half of the season? "I still have a year left on my contract at Juve and now I'm just focusing on the European Championships. The plan would be to go back to Turin afterwards. But we'll see after the Euros."

For now, however, she has a weekend off. She will spend it at home: "It's always best with the family."