Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is back in full swing. blue Sport reports on the most important changes and the hottest rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Lewandowski must leave Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski's time at FC Barcelona is over. The Pole will not be offered a new contract by the Spanish champions. "Came as a star, left as a legend", Barcelona wrote on social media.
The Polish international played for Barcelona for four years and won the Spanish championship three times during that time. It is still unclear what the 37-year-old will do now.
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals so far this season. There are still two match days left in the Spanish La Liga.
-
Will Alonso take over at Chelsea?
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Xabi Alonso is on Chelsea's radar and initial talks have already taken place. However, according to the always well-informed Italian, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva are also possible candidates for the coaching job at the football heavyweight, which has been badly shaken this season.
-
Joel Mall to YB on a free transfer?
Bern's Young Boys are said to be considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer. This is reported by the "Berner Zeitung". The 35-year-old's contract with Servette, which runs until 2027, will end this summer by mutual agreement.
At YB, Mall would in future act as number two behind regular keeper Marvin Keller and would probably be considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who is also being linked with a move.
-
Silvan Widmer remains at Mainz
Silvan Widmer will remain at Mainz 05, with the Swiss international extending his contract with the Bundesliga team. However, the club did not disclose the term of the new contract.
Widmer moved to Mainz from FC Basel in 2021. There, the right-back rose to become a key player and captain. This season, the 33-year-old made 39 competitive appearances in which he scored three goals.
-
What Basel boss Degen says about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri - and Sommer's rejection
After the 3-1 defeat against St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, it is clear that FC Basel will not be playing in the European Cup next season. FCB boss David Degen talks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and the upcoming upheaval. Click here for the article.
-
Neuer's decision at Bayern Munich has been made
It can happen quickly now: Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern has been in the pipeline for weeks - and it should be announced soon. The goalkeeper apparently has to make concessions. Click here for the article.