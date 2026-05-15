Robert Lewandowski's time at FC Barcelona is over. The Pole will not be offered a new contract by the Spanish champions. "Came as a star, left as a legend", Barcelona wrote on social media.

The Polish international played for Barcelona for four years and won the Spanish championship three times during that time. It is still unclear what the 37-year-old will do now.

Lewandowski has scored 13 goals so far this season. There are still two match days left in the Spanish La Liga.