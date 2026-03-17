Cameron Puertas (right) is currently under contract with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen KEYSTONE

The naturalization of footballer Cameron Puertas has been ruled out until 2029. This was confirmed by the Swiss Football Association (SFA) to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reason is a previous road traffic offense that led to a criminal record entry. Although this was deleted in October 2025, a ten-year waiting period applies since the last relevant offense, according to the Federal Office for Migration.

An application to shorten this period or for a hardship clause was rejected. Puertas would therefore not be eligible to play for the Swiss national team until 2029 at the earliest. The 27-year-old midfielder is currently under contract with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

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