The naturalization of footballer Cameron Puertas has been ruled out until 2029. This was confirmed by the Swiss Football Association (SFA) to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The reason is a previous road traffic offense that led to a criminal record entry. Although this was deleted in October 2025, a ten-year waiting period applies since the last relevant offense, according to the Federal Office for Migration.
An application to shorten this period or for a hardship clause was rejected. Puertas would therefore not be eligible to play for the Swiss national team until 2029 at the earliest. The 27-year-old midfielder is currently under contract with Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.