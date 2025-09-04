  1. Residential Customers
Germany Cameron Puertas joins Werder Bremen on loan

SDA

4.9.2025 - 12:43

Cameron Puertas previously played in Saudi Arabia - now he is moving to Germany
Keystone

SV Werder Bremen have signed Cameron Puertas. The 27-year-old from Lausanne joins the Bundesliga club after a year with Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah and has been loaned out for a year.

Keystone-SDA

04.09.2025, 12:43

Puertas made 101 appearances for Lausanne before the attacking midfielder moved to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium at the start of 2022. He made one appearance on the bench for the Swiss U21 national team.

At Werder Bremen, Puertas will now face Swiss international Isaac Schmidt, who recently moved to the Weser, the German-born head coach Horst Steffen, as well as his former teammates Senne Lynen and Victor Boniface. It remains to be seen whether Puertas will continue in Germany after the season; there is an option to buy.

