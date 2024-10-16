The choice of Thomas Tuchel is the subject of heated debate in England. While the Prime Minister and Prince William are satisfied, football legends Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Gary Lineker disagree. Meanwhile, Uli Hoeness doesn't think much of his compatriot (anymore).

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Thomas Tuchel becomes coach of the English national team. The 51-year-old German will take over the Three Lions from January 1, 2025.

The former coach of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will thus become the first German to hold the most important coaching post in the motherland of football.

His appointment is hotly debated. Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Gary Lineker, Uli Hoeness as well as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William have all voiced their opinions. Show more

Contra camp

Gary Lineker

Former England international Gary Lineker has mixed feelings about the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England's national team coach. "I think the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself," criticized the 63-year-old in the podcast "The Rest Is Football".

"If you look at the big nations in world football: Brazil has always had a Brazilian coach, Argentina an Argentinian one. Germany have only ever had German coaches, just like Spain and Italy. Why is it different in England?" In Lineker's opinion, English football has not produced enough good coaches.

Nevertheless, the ex-professional has great respect for Tuchel. "He has that experience. And whether I personally would pick an Englishman or not - nobody cares if England somehow manage to win the World Cup in 2026 and get us out of this bloody misery," said Lineker with a laugh. England have been waiting for a major title since 1966.

Gary Neville

Gary Neville is not at all happy about the Tuchel appointment: "I think we're hurting ourselves. I think there are excellent English candidates who could have been appointed," the former ManUtd star told Sky Sports.

"We're at an impasse in terms of coaching. The reputation of the English coaching profession is one of the worst in Europe. We haven't developed a clear identity and style that is unique to us." Neville continued: "We've seen coaches from all over Europe come into the Premier League and bring their style into our game and we've copied them, but in my opinion we need to build an identity and give English coaches the opportunity to develop." Neville's conclusion: "I thought we were past this stage (of appointing foreign coaches)."

Uli Hoeness

Although Uli Hoeness has not reacted directly to Tuchel's England job, the Bayern honorary president recently got into a rage at an internal club meeting in front of around 120 employees over his personnel decision, according to "Sport Bild". The 72-year-old is said to have stated that Tuchel had been "a disaster" for the club. According to Hoeness, the entertainment value had completely fallen by the wayside under the Tuchel era.

At least sporting success was demonstrably lacking at Säbener Strasse. Tuchel coached Bayern from March 2023 to June 2024, but remained without a title with the Munich star ensemble.

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness has nothing good to say about former head coach Thomas Tuchel. IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Pro camp

Rio Ferdinand

Former England international Rio Ferdinand believes Thomas Tuchel can achieve historic things as England's national team coach. "I'd go as far as to say that Thomas Tuchel will win a tournament in his time with England," said the 45-year-old former Manchester United professional in a video on his YouTube channel.

Tuchel as England coach was a controversial decision for many fans, Ferdinand admitted. He had read articles saying that they needed an English coach, a patriot. "But you want the best." And if they won the World Cup or European Championship, all the people who wrote those articles would be screaming with happiness and drinking twelve beers, said Ferdinand.

Tuchel is only the third foreign coach to take up the post after Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. He is taking over a young, lively and aggressive team that needs someone to take them by the hand to lead them to the promised land, where no English team has ever been before, said Ferdinand. The Three Lions have been waiting for a major title since the 1966 World Cup triumph. "If he wins, he's immortal," Ferdinand said of Tuchel.

Prince William

Prince William pledges his support for Tuchel. "Thomas, we wish you the best of luck and are all behind you!" wrote the heir to the British throne on the X platform. The 42-year-old sees "exciting times" ahead for the Three Lions with the appointment of the German, "with a new generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins".

Thumbs up from the Prince of Wales, William. sda

Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also had his say on the personnel issue. "I don't want to hold his old job against him, but I wish him all the best in his new job," said the self-confessed fan of London Premier League club FC Arsenal, a local rival of Tuchel's former club Chelsea FC.

