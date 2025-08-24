St.Gallen has a new young star: striker Alessandro Vogt has played the leading role in the green and white team's furious start to the season with four goals in three games. Will the 20-year-old also impress against Luzern?

Tobias Benz

The 20-year-old striker leads the Super League scoring charts after three rounds and is inspiring not only his team-mates and fans, but also national team legend Alex Frei.

1 goal against Servette. 2 goals, 1 assist against Winterthur. 2 goals, 2 assists against Walenstadt. Having barely made it into the starting eleven, striker Alessandro Vogt has immediately taken off at FC St.Gallen.

After three Super League rounds, the 20-year-old leads the league's top scorers list with three goals and is already causing a stir far beyond St.Gallen.

"I have to say, he has very interesting skills. It's fun to watch him," enthused national team legend Alex Frei recently in the blue Sport studio. "It's a pleasure to have a Swiss striker once again."

Football expert Pascal Schürpf joins in and laughs: "When Alex Frei says something like that about a striker, phew..."

No Geubbels, no problem?

And Frei's words don't come from anywhere. The 20-year-old's performances so far promise a lot. In addition to his goal threat, Vogt impresses with his impressive speed, impressive technique and tireless strength in tackles - the Aargau native even has an eye for his teammates.

"He gets involved in every tackle and has the drive to score, like a typical striker," enthuses FCSG captain Lukas Görtler. "He should keep it up, he's a great kid."

Alessandro Vogt is proving to be a high-flyer at St.Gallen. KEYSTONE

With his performances, Vogt has played a key role in the eastern Swiss club's furious start to the season. Three games, three wins and a goal difference of 11:2, which is impressive, especially as they have already beaten last season's champions and runners-up Basel and Servette.

The first duel without Vogt's former strike partner Willem Geubbels is now scheduled against Lucerne. The Frenchman, who also scored three goals this season, left the Espen for Paris last week.

As a result, Vogt suddenly plays the sole leading role in the St.Gallen forward line. Will he be able to build on his impressive form against arch-rivals Lucerne and immediately make up for the departure of Geubbels? The game from St.Gallen will be broadcast live on blue Sport from 4.30 pm.

