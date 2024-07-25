FC Zurich and FC St. Gallen face off in the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League on Thursday.
FCSG-Tobol
40th minute: Akolo puts FCSG in front
St. Gallen turn the game around: Goal: Schmidt makes a nice run down the right flank and plays the ball across to Akolo, the Congolese striker has no trouble slotting the ball into the empty net.
FCSG-Tobol
35 min: Stevanovic equalizes 1:1 right away
St. Gallen do not need long to react to their opponents' surprising lead. Witzig crosses the ball from the left into the five-yard box, where Stevanovic heads in the equalizer.
FCSG-Tobol
28 min: Tobol ahead thanks to an own goal
The Kazakh visitors take the lead with their first shot on goal. Playmaker Ivanovic takes a shot in the penalty area with his powerful left foot, but his shot is unfortunately deflected into his own goal by FCSG defender Vallci.
FCZ-Shelbourne
58 min: Marchesano with the third Zurich goal
Kryeziu plays a long ball into the penalty area from halfway, where Marchesano, who has sneaked away at the back of the defence, squeezes in the cross and scores Zurich's third goal.
For Marchesano, it is his first brace since October 2023, when he also scored twice in the Super League in the 4-1 win over Luzern.
FCSG-Tobol
St.Gallen line-up
Chadrac Akolo, Willem Geubbels, Chima Okoroji, Jordi Quintillà, Isaac Schmidt, Jozo Stanic, Mihailo Stevanovic, Bastien Toma, Albert Vallci, Christian Witzig, Lawrence Ati Zigi
There are no changes to the FCSG starting eleven compared to the last competitive match, the 0:1 against Winterthur in the Super League last weekend.
FCZ-Shelbourne
45th minute: Shelbourne without a chance in the 1st half
An interval lead could hardly be more deserved. Shelbourne had 0 for the following statistics in the first half: Shots, ball action in the opponent's penalty area, crosses, corners, possession gained in the attacking third.
FCZ-Shelbourne
29 min: Marchesano increases to 2:0
Goalscorer Mathew sets up Marchesano, who beautifully lifts the ball over the opposing goalkeeper and into the goal.
FCZ-Shelbourne
1. min: Mathew puts FC Zurich in front after 27 seconds
Mathew scores on his European Cup debut for FCZ - Perea crosses from the side into the penalty area, where the midfielder comes rushing in and calmly slots the ball into the net after just 27 seconds.
It is his 2nd goal in 7 European Cup appearances - he also scored his first in the Conference League qualifiers: for Lillestrøm SK against SJK Seinäjoki on July 28, 2022.
FC Zurich line-up
Yanick Brecher, Cheick Conde, Umeh Emmanuel, Mariano Gómez, Nikola Katic, Bledian Krasniqi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Antonio Marchesano, Ifeanyi Mathew, Juan José Perea, Silvan Wallner
FCZ make 2 changes to their starting XI from their last competitive match, the 0-2 draw against Yverdon in the Super League last weekend: Wallner and Umeh replace Tosic and Chouiar.
FCZ against Shelbourne with coach Duff
At the Letzigrund, Zurich welcome the Irish club Shelbourne at 19:00. FCZ have qualified for the European group stage seven times in the last 16 years.
FCSG welcome Basel fright Tobol Kostanai
FC St. Gallen last played in a European group stage ten years ago. The team from eastern Switzerland will welcome the Kazakhs from Tobol Kostanai at 20:00. They knocked FC Basel out of the European Cup a year ago.