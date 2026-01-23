With his two goals, super-sub Johan Manzambi (20) has brought joy to all of Switzerland against Bosnia. It’s a fair question: Can’t Murat Yakin find a spot in the starting lineup for his gem?

Switzerland's Most Valuable Player Scores a Brace Can the Swiss national team afford to have this brilliant Manzambi sitting on the bench?

No time? blue News summarizes for you For 73 minutes, the Swiss national team struggled against Bosnia. Then Murat Yakin made a triple substitution—and sealed the victory,

Johan Manzambi, in particular, thrilled the crowd—not just because of his two goals, which decided the match.

The question arises as to whether Manzambi will move into the starting lineup for the third game against Canada.

No sooner are Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas, and Djibril Sow on the field than the dynamic of Switzerland’s attacking play changes. Suddenly, the pace picks up; suddenly, the play goes vertical.

Manzambi, in particular, puts on a show and completely overwhelms the Bosnian defense. Just two minutes after stepping onto the field, the Fribourg player scores to make it 1–0, then adds a second goal to make it 3–0. The final score is 4–1. Manzambi is the match winner; Vargas contributes a goal and an assist.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep.”

Manzambi is obviously overjoyed after the final whistle. “I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep,” he says with a laugh. “This is unbelievable. This is an incredible stadium. And to score two goals at a World Cup—in front of all these fans, in front of my family—that’s honestly very, very special.”

When asked what Murat Yakin told him when he came on as a substitute, he says, “He just told me what I had to do. And I did it.”

It’s this carefree attitude that sets the 20-year-old from Geneva apart, both on and off the field. And it’s this carefree attitude that’s doing the Swiss national team so much good. Because for 70 minutes, the Swiss had been running around without success. Just like against Qatar. Until Yakin brought on Manzambi, Vargas, and Sow to secure the win.

Switzerland’s most valuable player at 50 million francs

Even before his World Cup brace, Manzambi was the most valuable Swiss soccer player, with an estimated market value of 50 million francs.

Now, of course, the question arises: Can the Swiss national team afford to leave a player like Johan Manzambi on the bench? Or does Yakin need to find a spot in the starting lineup for this super talent?

For some, his bold, fresh style makes him the perfect wild card. For others, every minute Manzambi spends on the bench is simply one too many. After the Bosnia game, Yakin said: “I can’t guarantee today who will play in the next game. It always depends on the opponent, too.” Manzambi still lacks tactical discipline on the field.