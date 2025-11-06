  1. Residential Customers
Landmark match at PAOK Can YB master the difficult task in Greece?

SDA

6.11.2025 - 14:30

Has to deliver a European performance with his team: Returning YB coach Gerardo Seoane.
Has to deliver a European performance with his team: Returning YB coach Gerardo Seoane.
Picture: Keystone

Young Boys travel to Greece for their fourth Europa League match with their new old coach Gerardo Seoane. Their opponents PAOK Saloniki are in good form.

Keystone-SDA

06.11.2025, 14:30

Gerardo Seoane has been given little time to get to know his team after his return to the YB touchline. Just six days after his appointment, the second serious match is already scheduled for Thursday in Greece - and a groundbreaking one at that. After the two victories in Bucharest and against Rasgrad, YB can set the course to finish the league phase in the top 16 and thus reach the knockout phase.

In the fourth of eight rounds, the club from Bern will face PAOK Thessaloniki, third in last year's championship and the current leaders, away from home. The Greeks have won their last six competitive matches and warmed up with a 5-0 win on Sunday. They have two points fewer than YB in the Europa League, but after a false start they recently recorded a sensational 4:3 win in Lille. The game in mid-table could therefore show the direction the two teams will take.

Lausanne face Omonia Nicosia

YB should be warned, as they were outclassed 1:4 at home by Panathinaikos Athens in their Europa League opener. It remains to be seen whether Seoane, probably the most successful YB coach in the club's history, will bring about a major turnaround. Kick-off in Thessaloniki is at 21:00.

One level lower, in the Conference League, Lausanne-Sport are on course with two wins from two games so far. However, their opponents are also modest. After teams from Iceland and Malta, Omonia Nicosia, the leaders of the Cypriot league, are the guests on Thursday (21:00).

The Vaud side are still unbeaten after two (out of six) games. Another win would practically guarantee that Peter Zeidler's team will still be in the European race next year.

