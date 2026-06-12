Eager to finally celebrate their first World Cup victory: Canada’s soccer fans Keystone

Co-host Canada has never won a World Cup match. On Friday (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Toronto, that is set to change in Group B against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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In two World Cup appearances—in 1986 in Mexico and four years ago in Qatar—Canada failed to earn a single point in a total of six matches. Now, at the home World Cup, everything is set to change. For the first time, the Canadians are entering a World Cup match as favorites.

In the last major tournament, the team led by American coach Jesse Marsch impressed. At the 2024 Copa América, the “Maple Leafs” didn’t fall until the semifinals against world champions Argentina and missed out on the bronze medal against Uruguay in a penalty shootout. However, the outlook isn’t entirely rosy for the No. 30 team in the FIFA rankings.

Bayern Munich’s undisputed star player, Alphonso Davies, has struggled with various injuries this season. His availability for the opening match is highly questionable. Record goal-scorer Jonathan David has also had a difficult year at Juventus. The home crowd is expected to help ignite soccer euphoria in this hockey-loving country.

Teenagers and Veterans

A Bosnian team of extremes aims to prevent this. In attack, coach Sergej Barbarez has young talents Esmir Bajraktarevic (21) of PSV Eindhoven and Kerim Alajbegovic (18) of RB Salzburg at his disposal; they are set to be led by the indomitable Edin Dzeko (40), who has just returned to the Bundesliga with Schalke.

Bosnia is ranked only 64th in the world, but the Balkan team showed resilience and fighting spirit in the playoffs with victories over Wales and, most notably, Italy—both times in penalty shootouts. At their first World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, they managed a victory over Iran (3-1), but still failed to advance past the group stage, finishing behind Argentina and Nigeria. Now the goal is the Round of 16.

A pivotal opener in Switzerland’s group

The match could be pivotal in the battle for second place behind group favorites Switzerland. While winning the group would be tempting for Canada—as it would allow them to host a Round of 32 match—their immediate priority is securing their first-ever World Cup victory.