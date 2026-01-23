Jesse Marsch has been Canada’s national team coach for just over two years—and has instilled typically American traits in the co-host nation’s team. How this is expected to help at the World Cup.

Jesse Marsch has been at the helm of the Canadian Soccer Association since May 2024. He does so in his own unique way. “There’s definitely a certain American arrogance and self-confidence in what I do,” he said in an interview with CBC shortly before the tournament began.

In Canadian society, friendliness, generosity, and sincerity are valued. And so is great humility. “But humility and friendliness alone don’t make champions,” said the 52-year-old American.

The team therefore needed someone like him: “Someone who’s a bit more assertive, a bit more self-assured, and who believes in what we’re doing—that gives us a better chance of coming out on top.” Just typical American, in other words.

The World Cup as an Opportunity for Soccer

The coach, who—aside from his ill-fated stint in Leipzig in 2021 that lasted less than six months—also gained experience as head coach with the New York Red Bulls (2015–2018), Red Bull Salzburg (2019–2021), and Leeds United (2022–2023)—has just extended his contract as national team coach by four years. Marsch wants to make Canadian soccer a force to be reckoned with even beyond the World Cup.

The more enthusiasm the national team sparks in the country with its World Cup performances, the greater the likelihood that the tournament will have a lasting impact. That’s why Marsch gave his players a clear mandate: “We can’t play in a methodical and passive way. That won’t inspire the country or change the sport. I believe we need something that’s entertaining and exciting to watch.”

His players have long since internalized Marsch’s mindset. “We created a questionnaire about identity,” Marsch explains. “One of the questions I asked them was: ‘What should it feel like to play against us?’ And the answer was: ‘Hell.’ ”

A Rebuke for the U.S. President

Marsch himself is passionate about his job—and the country where he works. So he didn’t shy away from publicly rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump for his proposal to incorporate Canada into the United States. “Stop with this ridiculous rhetoric that Canada is the 51st state,” Marsch said, addressing Trump.

He was very disappointed and considered Trump’s statement “totally stupid,” Marsch said shortly before the World Cup began. “As an American working for the Canadian national team, I feel obligated to speak my mind and defend a country that I consider fantastic in every way.”