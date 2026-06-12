Thumbs up from Canada coach Jesse Marsch. Keystone

Co-host Canada is Switzerland’s final group opponent at the World Cup. The “Reds” want to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the world stage.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Canada kicks off its home World Cup on Friday against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Coach Jesse Marsch’s team isn’t content with just advancing: “We want to win the group,” Marsch says confidently ahead of the tournament. Show more

Four years ago in Qatar, Canada returned to the big soccer stage—36 years after its only previous World Cup appearance in 1986 in Mexico. Led by two stars who were shining in Europe—Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Jonathan David, then playing for Lille—the Maple Leafs were seen as promising underdogs.

The group, featuring two aging teams (Belgium and Croatia) and the then-little-known Morocco, seemed like a good opportunity. But the reality check was harsh and brutal. Canada paid the price for its inexperience at this level and, just like in 1986, went home with three losses and no points.

With confidence against Bosnia, Qatar, and Switzerland

This time, the odds of advancing past the group stage for the first time are significantly better, especially since even a third-place finish in the group could be enough to reach the round of 32. As a co-host, Canada was seeded at the top of the group. Against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar, and finally Switzerland in Vancouver, the minimum goal should be within reach.

But the Canadians aren’t content to settle for that. For American coach Jesse Marsch, best known in Europe for his time with Salzburg, Leipzig, and Leeds, the ambition is clear: “We want to win the group.” For a team that has never earned a single point in a World Cup final tournament, that may sound far-fetched. “But that’s our mindset,” Marsch said in March in an interview with the website “GiveMeSport.”

Marsch’s ultra-aggressive pressing

Marsch took over as national team coach in May 2024 and has continued Canada’s steady rise. He led the “Reds” to the semifinals of the Copa América, where they were only eliminated by world champions and eventual winners Argentina. In the world rankings, the team climbed from 122nd place into the top 30.

Former U.S. international Marsch comes from the Red Bull school and is a staunch advocate of ultra-aggressive pressing and a fast, direct attacking style. In Canada, they are so convinced by his philosophy that his contract was extended early through 2030. “Jesse Marsch goes far beyond what is expected of a national team coach,” explained officials from Soccer Canada, the governing body, regarding this bold move. “He also regularly visits local clubs to explain his philosophy there.”

More soccer players than hockey players

It may come as a surprise, but in a country where ice hockey is the undisputed king, soccer is actually the most widely played sport. There are one million licensed players, and the federation hopes that the thirteen World Cup matches to be played on Canadian soil will attract more people—especially young people—to soccer in the coming years.

There is one downside, however. Neither of the two host cities (Toronto, in addition to Vancouver) is located in French-speaking Quebec, where nearly a quarter of the Canadian population lives. Montreal withdrew its bid in 2021 for financial reasons.

A report by the public broadcaster Radio Canada last April revealed that FIFA had demanded the cancellation or postponement of all sports and cultural events as early as one week before the World Cup began. This would have included the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal. In addition, the provincial government of Quebec cited what it considered “exorbitant” costs of one to two billion dollars, which it believed could not be recouped. As a result, the French-speaking part of Canada and North America will be left out of this World Cup.