FC Zurich surprisingly parted ways with its coach Mitchell van der Gaag on Thursday. "He had lost the team", FCZ president Ancillo Canepa explained the coach's dismissal in a media conference.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ancillo Canepa on ...

... the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag: "The head coach had a discussion with the team on Monday. We were then contacted by a delegation from the team with a request for a meeting. We were informed how the meeting went and that the coach had lost the team. On Wednesday, we called an extraordinary board meeting and discussed the situation. Our only option was to terminate the contract with van der Gaag."

... the absence of sporting director Milos Malenovic at the media conference: "The dismissal of the coach is a serious matter and it's a matter for the boss. At the moment, I'm still the boss, so I'm standing there and ready to provide information."

... the rumor of squabbles within the team: "I've already been asked that. I find that absurd. They sometimes talk loudly to each other."

... on van der Gaag's style: "We had a predecessor who was loud and rather restless. That's why we thought we needed a coach who was more calm - in coaching and in his external image. That's why we came across van der Gaag. In hindsight, we have to accept the criticism that the term 'calm' needs to be better defined. Emotions are needed in the team. We discussed this with Mitchell and he said: 'That's my character'."

... the search for a successor: "If it takes two days or two weeks or months, we are flexible. We want the right coach who fits this team. This team has a lot of potential."

... the current state of the team: "It's a disappointment that things haven't developed as we discussed at the start of the season. The team has a lot of potential. The development is there. What is often criticized is only because people have no insight into how things work for us."

Dennis Hediger on ...

... his time at FCZ so far: "I was studying to become a coach and then ended up at FC Zurich. I was allowed to take over the U19s in January and played an incredibly successful second half of the season. Then came the move to the U21s in the Promotion League. I also learned a lot from that. It was an intensive time, but it was important for me to get into men's football."

... the current state of the team: "After it was communicated, everyone certainly had to take a deep breath. After that, everyone realized that we had an exciting week ahead of us with good, intense games. I was very positively surprised at how the players made the switch. I'm very positively surprised at how much energy the team brought to the pitch."

... the rumor of scuffles within the team: "The debate was completely normal. We're a team that's alive and that's a good thing. We need emotions and want to bring them onto the pitch. We have personalities in the team who sometimes stand up and say things out loud."

... Head of sport Milos Malenovic: "We've known each other for 15 years. I know what makes him tick and what he's already done. We have a very strong relationship of trust. You have to get strong people, that gets you further. With Malenovic, I have such a person at my side."

... whether Malenovic will sit on the bench: "Milos has been far away from the team in recent months - at the coach's request. That was also respected. Now we have a situation where we lack manpower. It was therefore immediately clear that Milos should move closer to the team again. We already said before the season that Milos wouldn't be on the bench on match day and that's still an issue - he won't be on the bench against YB on Sunday."