FC Zurich surprisingly parted ways with its coach Mitchell van der Gaag on Thursday. "He had lost the team", FCZ president Ancillo Canepa explained the coach's dismissal in a media conference.
Ancillo Canepa on ...
... the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag: "The head coach had a discussion with the team on Monday. We were then contacted by a delegation from the team with a request for a meeting. We were informed how the meeting went and that the coach had lost the team. On Wednesday, we called an extraordinary board meeting and discussed the situation. Our only option was to terminate the contract with van der Gaag."
... the absence of sporting director Milos Malenovic at the media conference: "The dismissal of the coach is a serious matter and it's a matter for the boss. At the moment, I'm still the boss, so I'm standing there and ready to provide information."
... the rumor of squabbles within the team: "I've already been asked that. I find that absurd. They sometimes talk loudly to each other."
... on van der Gaag's style: "We had a predecessor who was loud and rather restless. That's why we thought we needed a coach who was more calm - in coaching and in his external image. That's why we came across van der Gaag. In hindsight, we have to accept the criticism that the term 'calm' needs to be better defined. Emotions are needed in the team. We discussed this with Mitchell and he said: 'That's my character'."
... the search for a successor: "If it takes two days or two weeks or months, we are flexible. We want the right coach who fits this team. This team has a lot of potential."
... the current state of the team: "It's a disappointment that things haven't developed as we discussed at the start of the season. The team has a lot of potential. The development is there. What is often criticized is only because people have no insight into how things work for us."
Dennis Hediger on ...
... his time at FCZ so far: "I was studying to become a coach and then ended up at FC Zurich. I was allowed to take over the U19s in January and played an incredibly successful second half of the season. Then came the move to the U21s in the Promotion League. I also learned a lot from that. It was an intensive time, but it was important for me to get into men's football."
... the current state of the team: "After it was communicated, everyone certainly had to take a deep breath. After that, everyone realized that we had an exciting week ahead of us with good, intense games. I was very positively surprised at how the players made the switch. I'm very positively surprised at how much energy the team brought to the pitch."
... the rumor of scuffles within the team: "The debate was completely normal. We're a team that's alive and that's a good thing. We need emotions and want to bring them onto the pitch. We have personalities in the team who sometimes stand up and say things out loud."
... Head of sport Milos Malenovic: "We've known each other for 15 years. I know what makes him tick and what he's already done. We have a very strong relationship of trust. You have to get strong people, that gets you further. With Malenovic, I have such a person at my side."
... whether Malenovic will sit on the bench: "Milos has been far away from the team in recent months - at the coach's request. That was also respected. Now we have a situation where we lack manpower. It was therefore immediately clear that Milos should move closer to the team again. We already said before the season that Milos wouldn't be on the bench on match day and that's still an issue - he won't be on the bench against YB on Sunday."
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Media conference is over
The media conference with Ancillo Canepa and Dennis Hediger is over.
Malenovic will not be on the bench against YB
At van der Gaag's request, Malenovic has been far away from the team in recent months, says Hediger. For him, it is clear that Malenovic should be closer to the team again after the Dutchman's departure. On Sunday, however, he will not be sitting on the bench, as was defined at the start of the season.
Malenovic will provide information again
A podcast with Canepa and Malenovic is planned for November to clarify certain questions.
"I am satisfied with the development"
Canepa is satisfied with the development of the team. It has a lot of quality and potential. So far this season, it has not always been possible to bring the PS onto the pitch.
"As a coach, you're never alone"
Hediger is asked whether he made the line-ups for the U21s alone. This is hardly ever the case anymore because the staff is large and there is always an exchange. There is a lot of football knowledge at FCZ and you have to take advantage of that.
"Malenovic doesn't speak purely"
Canepa is asked whether a coach can take control if the head of sport talks him into it. Malenovic has a lot of football expertise and also passes on his knowledge to the coach. He can then decide for himself whether he wants to implement this.
"We want the right coach"
Canepa is not setting himself an ultimatum to find a successor. He wants to find the right coach who fits the team and can lead it. Because it has a lot of potential.
"Interim coach"
What happens if Dennis Hediger does a good job? Could he be promoted from interim to head coach? "Interim comes from the Latin, so perhaps we should have said interim," says Canepa.
Hediger is not yet thinking about the future. For him, the focus is on the game against YB and the next one during the week.
"It was no longer a good fit"
Canepa continues to insist that Mitchell van der Gaag was the preferred solution at the time. But when you get to know each other, you realize that it doesn't fit.
He was looking for a "calmer" solution after coaches had tended to be rather loud in the past. He had seen that in van der Gaag, but you have to define calm better. That is why the Dutchman was no longer a good fit in the end.
Canepa comes to the conclusion that van der Gaag was the wrong coach if he has to leave after just a few months.
"We need emotions"
Dennis Hediger is asked about the rumors that there were scuffles during training. That was not the case. There were discussions, which also got loud. These emotions are needed in a team with great personalities.
"It's absurd," says Canepa. There were no physical confrontations.
"I'm the boss, that's why I stand up"
The big absentee at this media conference is head of sport Milos Malenovic. Canepa is still the boss at the moment, which is why he is providing information now.
"Was surprised how much energy the team brought to the pitch"
The team is focused on Sunday's game against YB and has shown a lot of energy on the pitch.
Hediger on his time at FCZ so far
Dennis Hediger, who was the only short-term solution for Canepa, talks about his experiences as coach of FCZ's U21 team. It was an intensive, instructive time.
Canepa on the dismissal of the coach
On Monday, Mitchell van der Gaag gave a speech to the team. A delegation from the team then asked the president for a meeting. It was then clear to him that the coach had lost the team. He then came to the decision to dismiss van der Gaag. The final decision was made on Wednesday.
Start of press conference
FCZ President Ancillo Canepa and interim coach Dennis Hediger provide information ahead of next Sunday's match against Young Boys.
FCZ fans' reactions to the coach's departure
Whether in the social networks or in the fan forum - many FCZ supporters have expressed their opinions after the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag and are giving free rein to their anger.
Mitchell van der Gaag dismissed
On Thursday, FC Zurich parted ways with its head coach Mitchell van der Gaag.
"The club management of FCZ has come to the conclusion that the development of the first team has stagnated and has therefore decided to make a personnel adjustment," said the 13-time Swiss champions on Thursday afternoon, explaining their decision.
Mitchell van der Gaag had been in office at FCZ for less than five months. Those responsible had high hopes for the Dutchman. "The anticipation is great. We have a new coach - our dream coach!" said President Ancillo Canepa at Van der Gaag's presentation. The coach himself was also brimming with confidence when he took office: "Reaching the top 6 and then qualifying for the European Cup is an appropriate goal."
After just nine rounds played in the Super League, the Cup exit against Stade Nyonnais from the Challenge League and two defeats in a row recently, FC Zurich's management felt that this goal was in danger. FCZ are currently tied on points with 6th-placed FC Luzern in 8th place.
The day after his 54th birthday, Van der Gaag will have to step down again. Until a successor is found, assistant coach Dennis Hediger will take over the management of the first team on an interim basis.