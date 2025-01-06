FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa welcomes blue Sport to his office to kick off the new year and talks about his goal for the season, his emotional coach Moniz, the structural deficit and new FCZ star Steven Zuber.

Michael Wegmann

It's Ancillo Canepa's first appearance in 2025 and it's a tough one. What Ancillo Canepa says about...

... the new FCZ signing Steven Zuber

"Of course I'm proud of this transfer. Steven is undoubtedly an above-average player. When we got to know him personally a few weeks ago, we were also impressed by his character."

... the discussions about Zuber's GC past

"I work a little differently. I'm a football fan and a football supporter and I also admire the performances of other teams. The fact that Steven used to play for another club is actually normal. That's why I find it difficult when people react so emotionally and critically. It's not the first time that a player has moved from one Zurich club to another."

... his expectations of Zuber

"We were missing a leader, a boss on the pitch. Someone who can lead the game and call the shots. I expect him to exert influence in the dressing room and be an extension of the coach."

... on the collapse in the last few games in 2024

"I was highly dissatisfied with these 3 points from the last 6 games - and the performances weren't what we expected either. There are always explanations, but I always see them as excuses. We had various injured players and one or two of them certainly didn't have their head in the game because they were looking for a transfer. That's why it's important that we attack in the second half of the season and that every player knows what's at stake."

... on the deficit of 7 million francs

"It's not the first time we've had to open our coffers. FCZ wouldn't have been around for a few years if we hadn't done it again and again. Of course, the enthusiasm about it is not limited. It's not funny. My goal has always been for FCZ to be able to finance itself, but of course that always depends on sporting success. Without the Europa League and without transfer income, we have a structural deficit. We want to get away from that, we want to finally be sustainably successful."

... on the unrest surrounding the team

"We didn't have as much unrest as the journalists are telling us. It's been more or less calm within the team. We trained very seriously. The fact that there were one or two emotional situations outside of training is part of football."

... on the undiplomatic nature of coach Ricardo Moniz

"Many roads lead to Rome. There are various successful coaches who are calm and others who are more temperamental. Every coach should be allowed to bring their own character to the table, I have no problem with that."

... on the FCZ's goal for the season

"For me, the big goal for the season is not to win the championship, but to get into a European group stage. A place between first and fourth in the Super League is not enough for me. I want to reach one of the three European competitions."

