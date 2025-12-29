The new stadium in Zurich is still a long time coming. Opponents want to go all the way to the Federal Court. FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa speaks of a "scandal" and calculates: "It could have been ready 10 years ago, we would have lost around 80 million francs in revenue."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite repeated approval by the Zurich electorate, the construction of the new football stadium at the Hardturm continues to be delayed due to ongoing legal complaints.

FCZ President Ancillo Canepa sharply criticizes the situation and speaks of a democratic scandal in the football talk show Heimspiel.

While Canepa is frustrated by the huge loss of revenue, his wife Heliane is optimistic and believes in a happy ending. Show more

Over seven years ago, on November 25, 2018, the voters of Zurich said "yes" to a new football stadium. And when the vote was repeated two years later, there was also a clear "yes". An arena for FC Zurich and GC was to replace the Letzigrund, which was unpopular with football fans.

But even today, at the end of 2025, there is still no sign of a pure football stadium in Zurich. Even after two defeats in court, opponents of the project are not giving up and are taking the case to the Federal Supreme Court. It remains unclear whether - and when - the Hardturm will actually be built.

"It's a huge scandal what's going on in Zurich," FCZ President Ancillo Canepa complains in the football talk show Heimspiel. "It's a questionable understanding of democracy. This stadium has been prevented for years."

Loss of revenue of up to 100 million francs

FCZ and GC still have to rent the Letzigrund, which belongs to the city of Zurich, for their matches. "This leads to an annual loss of revenue - also for the other club - of around five million francs. We would also have more spectators, as we are missing out on seven or eight million every year," Canepa calculates.

He continues: "This stadium could have been built ten years ago. Then we'd have 50, 80 or 100 million that we could have raised. Other clubs had this income. It's a scandal that this is even possible in Zurich."

But his wife Heliane remains hopeful. "We'll live to see the stadium," she says optimistically. "We also had to fight for ten years for the campus. Then we experienced that too."

