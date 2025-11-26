FCZ president speaks plainly Canepa: "Malenovic has crossed a red line"

Milos Malenovic and Ancillo Canepa in close contact. Keystone

Despite ongoing criticism and displeasure from the fans, Milos Malenovic continues to enjoy Ancillo Canepa's full confidence. However, the FCZ boss makes it clear in an interview with "Blick" that "the bonus of the learning curve is now over".

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ president Ancillo Canepa is critical of sporting director Milos Malenovic for the first time, in particular regarding his public appearances and mistakes in coaching decisions.

Despite mistakes and growing internal criticism, Canepa continues to hold on to the head of sport, but emphasizes clear boundaries of competence and the end of a "learning bonus".

"I am still confident that FCZ is heading in the right direction in sporting terms," Canepa clarifies. Show more

After a horror October, five defeats in a row and the dismissal of coach Mitchell van der Gaag, FC Zurich has recovered somewhat. Before the national team break, they finally managed a win against Lucerne and last weekend the Zurich team came back from 2-0 down in Sion.

As a result, criticism of sporting director Milos Malenovic has also died down somewhat. Since taking over as FCZ sporting director in October 2023, the 40-year-old has probably been the most discussed personnel issue in Swiss football and, of course, also at the Letzigrund. Cries of "Milos out" could be heard at the beginning of the month after the defeat against Lausanne, while Ancillo Canepa defended his sporting director once again.

In an interview with "Blick", however, Canepa has now changed his tone somewhat and is also more critical of Malenovic. Canepa said of the sporting director's all-round attack at a press conference in February ("For me, that's politics and propaganda"): "We were also very displeased by that and it crossed a red line."

Malenovic should no longer actively participate in training

The lecture to the journalists meant that Malenovic has hardly made any public appearances since then. "Milos himself realized that his performance was anything but confident. That's why we took the decision to keep him out of the communication stream," explains Canepa.

The president firmly rejects the accusation that the head of sport enjoys too much power within the club. "Nobody at FCZ has blanket authority. Not even Milos! We have clearly defined processes and authority regulations. And if someone oversteps their authority, we react immediately."

Malenovic will also no longer be seen much on the training pitch in future. "The coaching team is now complete and Milos will therefore no longer actively participate in training," Canepa clarifies. Nonetheless, the sporting director will remain in close contact with the coaching team.

"The bonus of the learning curve is over"

Dennis Hediger is already the fifth coach to stand on the FCZ sidelines in the two years under Malenovic's sporting direction. According to Canepa, the sporting director has not always done the right thing. Appointing talent developer Ricardo Moniz as head coach was a mistake, says the club boss. As was the appointment of Mitchell van der Gaag: "Milos himself knows that he didn't clarify certain aspects well enough - that wasn't good."

However, Canepa still believes in a successful future for FC Zurich - with Milos Malenovic. "I am still confident that the sporting path FCZ has taken is going in the right direction." For the former self-employed player consultant, switching to a complex structure with over 700 people and tens of thousands of supporters was a challenge, says Canepa. "But the bonus of the learning curve is now over."

