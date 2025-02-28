With Benjamin Mendy, FC Zurich brought a world champion to the Super League. The player's past reverberated even in Switzerland. The transfer was met with much criticism. FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa now comments in an interview.

Syl Battistuzzi

In an interview with Karin Frei, FCZ president Ancillo Canepa shows understanding for the hurt feelings of fans and women's organizations due to the transfer of Benjamin Mendy. However, despite the controversy, there was no question of terminating his contract

Canepa admits to unfortunate wording in the communication, but maintains his point of view. The FCZ boss admits that the force of the negative reactions was underestimated.

Mendy had reflected while in custody and changed his life. He is now a family man and concentrates on sport. A public statement is possible, but that is up to the player, summarizes Canepa.

FCZ had signed Mendy for sporting, not financial reasons. Mendy is a leader and the team has accepted him well. Show more

FC Zurich was forced to comment on the signing of Benjamin Mendy due to massive criticism. In an extensive interview with journalist Karin Frei on Friday, president Ancillo Canepa defended the club's decision to sign the French defender.

Mendy was arrested in 2021 on serious charges, but was acquitted on all counts. Nevertheless, his transfer caused great outrage, especially among fans and women's organizations. Canepa emphasizes that the club underestimated the reactions and now wants to communicate transparently. "We didn't expect the intensity of the reactions," he admits.

"Unfortunate choice of words"

A central point of criticism concerns an earlier statement by Canepa, according to which well-known footballers are often the target of false accusations. This was interpreted as trivializing sexual violence. "Yes, that was certainly a bit unfortunate wording on my part," Canepa admits, but emphasizes: "If we find something really disgusting, then it's anything that has anything to do with rape and abuse."

Canepa explains that the club assessed Mendy not only on the basis of legal documents, but also in personal discussions. "He has credibly assured us that he has learned from his mistakes," says the FCZ president. Mendy told him and other club officials that his time in custody had been a kind of "liberation": "For the first time, he had time to think."

Mendy signed as "sporting reinforcement"

When asked why Mendy had not yet spoken publicly, Canepa replied that the player had deliberately remained silent after his acquittal. He believes a direct statement is possible, but it is the responsibility of the player himself.

Benjamin Mendy (front) made a partial appearance in the Cup quarter-final defeat. KEYSTONE

Another aspect concerns the economic dimension of the transfer. Canepa denies that financial considerations played a role: "Financial considerations played no role at all." FCZ had signed Mendy as a sporting reinforcement, not as an object of speculation for a later resale. At the same time, the club recognizes the role model function of footballers and believes it has a responsibility to sensitize the players accordingly.

Despite the criticism, Mendy is well integrated into the team. "The players are enthusiastic, especially about the way he treats them," reports Canepa. The 30-year-old Frenchman has already invited young players to his home and cooked for them.

FCZ wants to learn from its mistakes

Canepa shows understanding for the negative reactions, especially from women who feel hurt by Mendy's commitment. He emphasizes that the club clearly condemns violence against women and will focus even more on raising awareness in the future. When asked whether the club could have terminated Mendy's contract due to the controversy, Canepa's answer is a clear no. "We discussed it intensively. In the end, we were convinced that he had learned from his past."

FCZ President Ancillo Canepa. KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

The interview concludes with the realization that communication on sensitive issues is even more important than FCZ had initially assumed. "We can also learn," says Canepa and announces that the club will focus more on education and awareness-raising in future.

The background to Benjamin Mendy Benjamin Mendy, then a Manchester City player, was arrested by the police in England in August 2021. City suspended the player.

He was charged in several cases: Eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault.

In January 2022, Mendy was released on bail. In July 2023, he was acquitted of all charges.

He never returned to the ManCity squad. The club allowed his contract to expire.

In the summer of 2023, Mendy moved to French club Lorient, where he rarely played.

FC Zurich announced the transfer of the 2018 world champion on 11 February. Mendy is set to get more playing time at FCZ again. Show more

