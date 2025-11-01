The mood at FC Zurich remains tense. After the fifth defeat in a row, shouts of "Milos out" can be heard in the Letzigrund. President Ancillo Canepa comments to blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

Things are boiling at FCZ. After the 2:1 home defeat against Lausanne, the players stand in front of the south curve as usual. They hold up a banner: "Go take a shower - the problem is not just on the pitch." To make their message even clearer, the FCZ fans chant "Milos out", directly addressing sports director Milos Malenovic.

"It wasn't Milos who didn't prevent or score the goals", president Ancillo Canepa defended the 40-year-old in an interview with blue Sport shortly after the final whistle. "We put the team together together. And this team has potential and quality. There's no question about that. We also have a lot of talent in the squad, that takes time. And we're not having any luck at the moment - but that has nothing to do with Milos."

Nevertheless, Canepa is also feeling the effects of the current sporting downturn. "My heart is bleeding too. I also think and feel like an FCZ fan," says the 72-year-old and looks deep down: "But in the end I also have the responsibility. The burden is extremely heavy at the moment. I could imagine other tasks at the moment, vacations on a Caribbean island would be more fun. It's also very difficult for me personally at the moment."

