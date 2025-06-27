Benjamin Mendy still has a contract with FC Zurich until 2026. Keystone

World champion Benjamin Mendy's time at FC Zurich has so far turned out to be a big misunderstanding. Now, despite a contract until 2026, the signs are pointing to his departure, as FCZ President Ancillo Canepa has made clear.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ President Ancillo Canepa talks about the upheaval at FCZ in a podcast.

He explains how he wants to reinvent his club and that some players will come and go this summer.

Canepa says of Benjamin Mendy: "It's certainly not what we expected." Show more

FC Zurich can look back on a turbulent last season. A year full of background noise. The umbrella scandal, Denoon's arrest and Mendy, to name just three. The season's goal was missed - FCZ had to go into the relegation group and missed out on the European places. Many new players have arrived, many have left the club.

However, club president Ancillo Canepa believes there can be no talk of chaos. "It's definitely not chaotic here," he says in the podcast "Dritte Halbzeit"."I already said a year and a half ago at the general assembly that I wanted to reinvent FCZ. We have appointed a new head of sport and defined a new philosophy." The Zurich club wants to find the right mix of top talent and experienced players.

The big squad shake-up began last winter, and this summer there will be a lot happening on the FCZ transfer market again. The option to buy loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea will not be exercised, while the contract with Rodrigo Conceição will be terminated. Mirlind Kryeziu, Ifeanyi Mathew, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Ramon Guzzo are also leaving the club. Loan returnees Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also set to leave.

"Mendy played very badly"

And what about Benjamin Mendy? The 2018 French World Cup winner, who has often been the focus of media coverage since his arrival in Zurich due to past court cases, has not been able to deliver what FCZ expected in sporting terms.

"It's certainly not what we expected," Canepa admits. "Mentally and physically, he wasn't at his best at all, played very badly, conceded goals and got injured. All in all, it wasn't a happy story."

Sounds a lot like a farewell, but Mendy still has a contract until 2026 and is still in the squad. "Something could certainly still happen," says Canepa.

So far, the Zurich club has held back on new signings. Apart from a few young players and new coach Mitchell van der Gaag, there are still no new faces in the first team. But that is likely to change soon. Canepa: "We are still working on signing one or two players for certain positions."

