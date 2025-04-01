Last week, unknown persons defaced the Lindenhof wall in Zurich with "FCZ" graffiti. FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa now comments on the graffiti in a video message.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ president Canepa addresses the fans in a video message and criticizes illegal graffiti. "Please, stop it!"

Such graffiti would damage the image of the club and the fans.

Numerous homeowners are annoyed and have sent the FCZ the bills. Show more

If you walk through the streets of Zurich, you will see "FCZ" graffiti on every corner. The problem: they don't belong everywhere. Recently, "FCZ" lettering on the Lindenhof wall - a property that is partly a listed building - made the headlines. Now the graffiti has to be removed, which is costly and is causing a lot of anger and incomprehension.

Ich glaube, wir haben dieser Macho-Kultur jetzt lange genug zugeschaut. Es reicht offenbar nicht, dass Mauern und Fassaden im halben Kanton versprayt sind. Kommt als nächstes noch das Grossmünster dran?https://t.co/hnTnnfSXHX pic.twitter.com/KZWlBAu1xo — Thomas Forrer (@_ThomasForrer) March 28, 2025

Wie hohl muss man eigentlich sein, um eine denkmalgeschützte 1'600 Jahre alte Mauer eines ehemaligen römischen Kastells zu verschandeln?



Ich habe null Verständnis und erwarte eine Stellungnahme vom @FCZ. https://t.co/nvfYxZtBBi — 🇬🇱-🇪🇺 THOMAS SUTTER the real ZÜRCHER STADTFUX (@ZStadtfux) March 28, 2025

Canepa: "Please, stop it"

Now, a few days and a derby victory later, FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa addresses the fans in a video message and talks about graffiti. However, he does not mention the most recent example.

There are fine examples of graffiti that are also legal. We are happy about that, says Canepa. Illegal "works of art", on the other hand, are a nuisance. "Please stop," is the unmistakable message. "These actions damage the image of FC Zurich, but also the image of the fans," says Canepa.

In the video message, which can be seen on FC Zurich's official YouTube channel, the club president says: "I have recently received numerous complaints from homeowners who have suddenly found graffiti with FCZ lettering on their walls. That causes a lot of resentment."

This is because those affected are stuck with the cleaning costs, which can quickly amount to a few thousand francs. The insurance companies do not cover the damage. The association is therefore receiving more and more invoices because the injured parties expect the association to settle the bills.

