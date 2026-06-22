Did you sleep through the World Cup matches early Tuesday morning? No problem! We’ll keep you up to date.

Jan Arnet

Cape Verde keeps surprising—a first for Egypt

World Cup newcomer Cape Verde picked up a point in its second group stage match as well. Following a scoreless draw against Spain, the African side played to a 2-2 tie against Uruguay.

Egypt earned its first win in its ninth World Cup match. Mo Salah’s team defeated New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver after trailing at halftime. Salah scored the decisive 2-1 goal in the 67th minute.

Trossard Declines Medical Treatment Due to New Rule

Leandro Trossard was lying on the field in severe pain, with the Belgian national team’s medical staff standing by just a few meters away—and yet medical assistance was not provided during the World Cup group stage match against Iran. The Belgians’ decision not to seek treatment was due to a new World Cup rule.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: This is a VERY remarkable moment, take a look at what's happening here.



Trossard is suffering from a BAD moment but the players of Belgium are telling the medical staff NOT to enter the pitch, otherwise Trossard would have to leave the pitch for at least a minute.… pic.twitter.com/8Dx5w5A1Qn — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 21, 2026

Despite Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s hard tackle on Trossard’s calf—his sock was torn and the stud mark was visible on his lower leg—Argentine referee Dario Herrera did not issue a yellow card. If Trossard had received treatment, he would have had to leave the field for one minute. The only exceptions to this rule are goalkeepers and players who were injured by a foul that resulted in a yellow or red card. The match ended 0–0.

Rangnick Suggests a Bet on Austria

Is Austria just an underdog against Argentina? Yes, but that’s exactly why it’s a good bet—at least according to Ralf Rangnick. “Anyone who wants to win a lot—and I mean a lot—of money should head to a betting shop and wager—I don’t know how much they have left—on an Austrian victory,” said Austria’s national team coach at the press conference ahead of tonight’s match against the world champions at Dallas Stadium.

Ralf Rangnick offers a tip... Keystone

That’s because, “everyone assumes—and the algorithm predicts—that we most likely won’t win the game,” said Rangnick: “We’re playing against all odds.” At the bookmakers, the odds for an Austrian victory are around 6.5. That means: If you bet ten francs and are correct, you’ll get 65 francs back.

Iraq Aims to Stop France with Three Goalies

The French offense, led by Real Madrid megastar Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich’s exceptional talent Michael Olise, is among the best in the world. How on earth can you stop them? Graham Arnold has an idea. “I asked if we could play with three goalies, but they said no,” said the Iraqi national team coach with a smile ahead of his team’s match against France on Monday.

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