  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First World Cup qualification Cape Verde in ecstasy: "Pride greater than ever"

dpa

14.10.2025 - 18:00

The island state of Cape Verde is not a major African football nation - but its first World Cup qualification is now perfect. FIFA President Gianni Infantino raves about a great future.

DPA

14.10.2025, 18:00

14.10.2025, 18:41

Gianni Infantino immediately congratulated World Cup debutants Cape Verde and already senses great glory for the small island nation. "Your work to promote football in recent years has been incredible and this is a moment when your stars will become known worldwide and inspire a new generation of football fans across Cape Verde," wrote the FIFA President after the Africans qualified for the first time.

The country with a population of 500,000 has made its first appearance at a World Cup after a clear 3-0 win over outsiders Eswatini. "What a historic moment," said Infantino in a video message. Immediately after the final whistle, the fans stormed onto the pitch and turned the Estádio Nacional into a picture of the heroes around goal scorers Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and Stopira, who could hardly be distinguished from the blissful supporters.

"History was made"

"The mood in the country and in the diaspora, where thousands of Cape Verdeans and fans suffered during the first half of the game, is indescribable," writes the newspaper "A Nacao" (The Nation) in an online commentary. "The pride of Cape Verde is greater than ever before. People are weeping with happiness. A hard-won dream, but achieved."

In terms of population, Cape Verde will be the second smallest participant in World Cup history - after Iceland, which made its debut in Russia in 2018. Three World Cup preliminary round matches in impressive arenas in North America are guaranteed next summer (June 11 to July 19) with a home win against Eswatini.

"History has been made!" rejoiced the newspaper "Espresso das Ilhas" (Island Express), writing of "one of the most exciting moments in Cape Verdean sporting history". Patience and technical quality had finally prevailed in the stadium in the heat and in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Videos from the department

More from the section

Historic test match success. Japan beat Brazil for the first time

Historic test match successJapan beat Brazil for the first time

World Cup qualifiers in jeopardy. Nati opponents Sweden part ways with coach Tomasson with immediate effect

World Cup qualifiers in jeopardyNati opponents Sweden part ways with coach Tomasson with immediate effect

Four Nati insights. Elvedi as a rock in the surf and the search for Embolo's replacement

Four Nati insightsElvedi as a rock in the surf and the search for Embolo's replacement

Under one condition. Pia Sundhage wants to continue as national team coach

Under one conditionPia Sundhage wants to continue as national team coach

"Not expedient"Germany's goalkeeper debate annoys coach Nagelsmann