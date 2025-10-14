The island state of Cape Verde is not a major African football nation - but its first World Cup qualification is now perfect. FIFA President Gianni Infantino raves about a great future.

Gianni Infantino immediately congratulated World Cup debutants Cape Verde and already senses great glory for the small island nation. "Your work to promote football in recent years has been incredible and this is a moment when your stars will become known worldwide and inspire a new generation of football fans across Cape Verde," wrote the FIFA President after the Africans qualified for the first time.

The country with a population of 500,000 has made its first appearance at a World Cup after a clear 3-0 win over outsiders Eswatini. "What a historic moment," said Infantino in a video message. Immediately after the final whistle, the fans stormed onto the pitch and turned the Estádio Nacional into a picture of the heroes around goal scorers Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and Stopira, who could hardly be distinguished from the blissful supporters.

"History was made"

"The mood in the country and in the diaspora, where thousands of Cape Verdeans and fans suffered during the first half of the game, is indescribable," writes the newspaper "A Nacao" (The Nation) in an online commentary. "The pride of Cape Verde is greater than ever before. People are weeping with happiness. A hard-won dream, but achieved."

In terms of population, Cape Verde will be the second smallest participant in World Cup history - after Iceland, which made its debut in Russia in 2018. Three World Cup preliminary round matches in impressive arenas in North America are guaranteed next summer (June 11 to July 19) with a home win against Eswatini.

"History has been made!" rejoiced the newspaper "Espresso das Ilhas" (Island Express), writing of "one of the most exciting moments in Cape Verdean sporting history". Patience and technical quality had finally prevailed in the stadium in the heat and in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

