At the World Cup, Vozinha drove the eventual champion to despair and became a social media star. Now the goalkeeper has arrived in Chile, and he is set to sign his contract.

Cape Verde’s World Cup hero Vozinha received an enthusiastic welcome at the airport in Santiago, Chile, ahead of his upcoming move to Colo-Colo. Several hundred fans of the top-tier club celebrated the 40-year-old goalkeeper upon his arrival. Record champion Colo-Colo, with whom Vozinha is set to sign a six-month contract with an option for an additional season, posted several photos and videos of Vozinha’s arrival on X.

"I'm very happy to have arrived here, and I want to thank the fans for their patience," said the goalkeeper, who was reportedly still in transfer talks with RS Berkane of Morocco until recently.

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, had been playing for the Portuguese second-division club GD Chaves until this summer. At the World Cup, he drove eventual champions Spain to despair with Cape Verde in a 0–0 draw in the first group stage match and became a social media star. Before the World Cup, he had fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram. He now has around 29.5 million.