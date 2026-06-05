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World Cup qualifiers in the ticker Capital mistake by Malta - Reuteler makes it 5:1

Patrick Lämmle

5.6.2026

With a win against Malta, the Swiss women's national team can secure group victory on the penultimate matchday at the stadium opening in Lugano. You can follow the match in the live ticker here.

05.06.2026, 19:20

05.06.2026, 21:04

Schweiz vs. Malta
5:1 *
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 76.

    Csillag replaced by Wandeler

    Csillag is now off, Wandeler comes on for her.

  • 74.

    Csillag misses the post

    The Swiss player powers down the right flank with a burst of energy. Her finish is also good, but a few centimeters too inaccurate. The ball bounces back into the box from the inside of the post.

  • 70.

    Reuteler scores to make it 5:1

    The Swiss scored their first goal of the second half. Reuteler slips the ball into the net after a huge mistake in Malta's build-up play. Let's accept this gift.

  • 67.

    Sow and Vallotto come on

    Fresh blood for Switzerland. Sow and Vallotto are substituted, Piubel and Wälti have to come off.

  • 62.

    Csillag misses her next chance

    The striker wins the ball from an opposing defender. But the Swiss player's shot clearly misses the goal - there was much more in it.

  • 54.

    Xhemaili misses a handball penalty

    Curious scene in Lugano: Despite a handball in Malta's penalty area, Csillag reacted with lightning speed and slotted home to make it 5:1. But the referee has already stopped play - a penalty is awarded to Switzerland. And Xhemaili promptly misses it.

  • 50.

    Switzerland still in control

    It was the same picture in the second half: Switzerland dominated. It's also nice to see how balanced the Swiss team was in the first half: four different attacking players were able to get on the scoresheet.

  • 45. + 2.

    Half-time

    Switzerland go into the break with this 4:1 lead. The national team was highly superior and so the lead was absolutely justified, even at this level.

  • 40.

    Switzerland double their lead

    After a corner from Wälti, Csillag gets through in the center and heads in to make it 4:1 for Switzerland. This already smells like a group win for the Nati.

  • 38.

    Xhemaili increases the lead from a free kick

    Switzerland go one better here. After a free kick from Reuteler, Xhemaili is completely forgotten in the middle and can finish unchallenged to make it 3:1.

  • 34.

    Prominent spectators

    Ski star Lara Gut-Behrami and her husband Valon Behrami are also in the stadium in Lugano.

  • 30.

    Piubel misses the brace

    Switzerland continue to press and sniff at a 3:1. After a nice combination, it's Piubel who shoots just over the goal.

  • 23.

    Piubel immediately puts Switzerland back in the lead

    The Swiss do not go into shock, but score on the counter-attack to make it 2:1. Seraina Piubel strikes precisely into the corner. This shot doesn't seem completely unstoppable either.

  • 22.

    Malta equalize with an amazing goal

    Willis scores a dream goal to equalize. She takes a shot from around 30 meters and hits it into the top corner. Peng looks unfortunate, of course.

  • 18.

    The national team is overwhelmingly superior

    Malta are busy with a lot of defensive work. There are a lot of corners, but there would be more in it if they finished the actions cleanly.

  • 12.

    Peng checks in

    A first high ball sails towards the Swiss goal. Peng plucks the ball out of the air with ease. At least she is now in the game.

  • 8.

    Dream goal from Schertenleib

    Schertenleib wins the ball, is not attacked, takes a shot from around eighteen meters and hits the cross. The first goal in the new stadium could remain the most beautiful for a while.

  • 6.

    Schertenleib with his first finish

    The way Schertenleib outdances her opponent and then flicks the ball into the far corner is quite impressive. The goalkeeper clears for a corner. This poses no real danger.

  • 5.

    The Swiss are on the offensive

    It's clear which way they want to go: Full speed ahead. The Swiss create their first half-chances, but the final pass lacks the necessary precision. Still.

  • 1.

    Malta kick off

    The ball is rolling and it doesn't take long for the Swiss to gain possession for the first time.

  • 0.

    It's about to start here

    The national anthems have been played and everything is ready for a wonderful evening of football in Ticino.

  • How Switzerland will play against Malta

    Livia Peng is in goal, with Nadine Riesen, Viola Calligaris, Noelle Maritz and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic playing in front of her. In midfield, Lia Wälti will provide defensive stability, while Géraldine Reuteler, Sydney Schertenleib, Seraina Piubel, Aurélie Csillag and Riola Xhemaili are expected to provide offensive fireworks.

  • How Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup

    Switzerland have already qualified for the play-offs. Nevertheless, it would be important for Switzerland to win the group.

    Pioneering games. Why it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

    Pioneering gamesWhy it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

    blue Sport explains exactly how the system works in the video below.

  • Alisha Lehmann is missing through injury

    Alisha Lehmann is not in the squad due to injury. Although Riola Xhemaili misses her good friend, she is not worried that this will have any negative impact on the two matches against Malta and Northern Ireland.

    Nati star on Lehmann. Xhemaili:

    Nati star on LehmannXhemaili: "Of course I miss Alisha, but life still goes on"

  • Switzerland can win the group

    On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will host Malta on the penultimate matchday of the first World Cup qualifying phase. A win against the visitors, who are ranked 66 places lower in the world rankings, would see Switzerland secure group victory ahead of time and return to League A of the Nations League.

  • Swiss women's national team opens stadium in Lugano

    In Ticino, coach Rafel Navarro's team will open the new stadium in Lugano. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm. The coach warned the team the day before the game that they must be aware that they are not at a party. But of course the Spaniard is also looking forward to the women's national team having the honor of playing their first game in the AIL Arena.

    Stadium opening in Lugano. Nati coach Navarro:

    Stadium opening in LuganoNati coach Navarro: "We have to be aware that we're not at a party"

  • Ramona Bachmann in person

    Ramona Bachmann, who missed the European Championship and then the entire 2026/27 season due to injury, has not yet written off the national team. blue Sport met the YB player in Bern and talked about the most difficult time of her life.

    Nati star had dark thoughts. Ramona Bachmann:

    Nati star had dark thoughtsRamona Bachmann: "I became afraid of myself"

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