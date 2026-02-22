YB concede their tenth defeat of the season in Sion and are now only three points clear of the relegation group. Captain Loris Benito seeks an explanation for the slump in an interview with blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

The 6:1 win against Winterthur should have been a liberating blow for YB. It should have been, because Gerardo Seoane's team showed why it is not fighting for the championship title, but for the top six, with its performance in the following game away at Sion.

In Valais, Bern once again lacked bite this season - too harmless offensively, not consistent enough defensively. The 3-1 defeat, which could have been higher due to two disallowed Sion goals, was almost the logical consequence of what was shown.

"I don't have an explanation. We've been at this point so often this season where we've looked for an explanation and haven't had one," said YB captain Loris Benito after the game on blue Sport. "For me, it's incomprehensible that when we play a match at home against Winterthur that gives us a boost and is convincing, we don't realize that it's down to the effort we put in."

Once again this season, Sion failed to put this effort on the pitch. Benito attributes the lack of a reaction from Bern after conceding the third goal to the team's mental state: "If we were mentally fully prepared and fully there, there might have been a rebellion. But the team is struggling this year. We've brought this mental state on ourselves and it's difficult to get out of it."

Spycher: "Seoane has our 100 percent trust"

"It's a challenging phase," said YB boss Christoph Spycher in an interview with blue Sport before the game. "The way the season has gone so far is disappointing, we certainly imagined it would be different."

The 47-year-old added that the reasons for the low were complex: "Various things have come together. We had a big shake-up in the summer and the team didn't find itself as quickly as we would have liked. We didn't see the players develop as we would have liked."

With the change of coach at the end of October, further changes were made to the structure - but the results did not improve under Seoane: "In terms of performance, we see a way up, even if it is not as fast as we would like. But we won't be dissuaded from this path. Gerry Seoane has the 100 percent trust of everyone at the club. He is the right man on the touchline and we will continue on this path with conviction."

The next milestone on this path is FC Zurich next Sunday. The Bernese can no longer afford to lose many points, as they are three points clear of the relegation group with seven rounds to go before the league split.

