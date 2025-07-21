FC St.Gallen is tweaking various things. blue Sport visited FCSG during their pre-season preparations and spoke to captain Lukas Görtler and coach Enrico Maassen.

FC St.Gallen is preparing for the upcoming season, which starts on July 26 against FC Basel.

Lukas Görtler speaks to blue Sport of a "good" pre-season preparation, but nevertheless warns of caution: "Good training alone is useless, as we know only too well in St.Gallen."

Coach Enrico Maassen is focusing on the offense. They are making progress in pressing and want to develop a powerful attack.

FC St.Gallen ended last season with mixed feelings. By reaching the group stage of the Conference League, the Espen achieved a goal. However, they failed in their mission to finish the Super League in the top six.

Lukas Görtler sees missing out on the championship round as motivation for the upcoming season. "That motivates us even more," says the FCSG captain on blue Sport. He senses a certain dissatisfaction in the team with the past season. They want to address this in order to impress in the league.

FCSG have already been convincing in the test matches - at least in part. St. Gallen won 2:0 against 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Görtler speaks of a "really good" test match. The intensity that captain Görtler demands from his team was right against the traditional German club. The test against SSV Reutlingen also ended 1:0 in favor of St.Gallen. The games against Schalke 04 and Darmstadt were lost 0:1 and 2:4 respectively.

Görtler is satisfied with the preparation for the season so far. "We're training well. In the end, we'll see what comes out of it. Training well alone doesn't achieve anything, as we know only too well in St. Gallen. Therefore, full throttle."

Maassen on the possible transfer of striker Geubbels

Enrico Maassen wants to see full throttle in attack. "We're making progress, especially in pressing. It's now about developing forward momentum."

Last season, Willem Geubbels was one of the figureheads of Grünweiss. With 14 goals in 31 Super League games, the 23-year-old Frenchman was St.Gallen's most prolific scorer. It is uncertain whether Maassen will be able to count on his protégé in the coming season.

Geubbels is on the verge of leaving, but he is still training with FCSG. "It's still relatively early on the transfer market. (...) Willem is still here and if he stays, I wouldn't be unhappy of course." In the event of a transfer, Maassen would need a replacement. Chadrac Akolo, Felix Mambimbi, Jean-Pierre Nsamé and Moustapha Cissé have already left the club.

However, the potential hole in the offense does not dampen the Espen's good mood ahead of the start of the new season. Maassen emphasizes that they have done many things with the team, such as hiking. "That forges a bond. The atmosphere is good and we want to keep it that way." FC St.Gallen's season kicks off on Saturday, July 26 against FC Basel.