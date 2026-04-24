Last year, Stephanie Waeber led YB to the championship title as captain and top scorer. After Bern's championship fairytale, the 25-year-old was abruptly thwarted by a cruciate ligament rupture at the start of the season. Before the start of the playoffs, blue Sport met Waeber in Wankdorf.

Syl Battistuzzi

"I'm fine," says Waeber, who tore her cruciate ligament at the beginning of September and has been out injured ever since. She is now back on the pitch with the physios and athletics trainers, "but I'll certainly need patience until I can play my first game". A comeback this season seems unrealistic. "My goal is to be ready next season and to be fully involved in all the preparations."

The fact that YB offered her a contract until 2028 at the end of December is a sign of "great appreciation" and makes her "happy". It quickly became clear to her that she would accept this offer, even though there were interested parties from abroad. Waeber says: "The dream of moving abroad remains. But it makes the most sense if I can come back in a familiar environment."

YB compensates for the departures masterfully

YB started the season as defending champions, but not as favorites. After the departures of the two international youngsters Iman Beney (Manchster City) and Naomi Luyet (Hoffenheim) as well as goal scorer Courtney Strode (Austria Vienna), a lot of quality was lost.

And then there was Waeber's injury at the start of the season. She was the scorer in the 1:1 draw against St. Gallen and then also in the 1:0 win against Apollon in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. She can't prevent the team from being knocked out in the next round - and there won't be any more games because the injury jinx will strike afterwards.

"I don't think anyone thought we'd play in a cup final at the start of the season (0:1 against Servette; editor's note) or finish the regular season in second place," says Waeber. "But Imke (Wübbenhorst; coach) and her staff have put together a mega-powerful team in a short space of time. The fact that she was able to quickly put together a good team after a major upheaval also shows her professional expertise." They have a very good team spirit and that is an important factor in being able to perform.

Even when Waeber can't be on the pitch herself, she is close to the team. She is always present at home games and often at away games too. If she notices something, she gives input, but above all she has "an open ear" for the concerns of her teammates. And, of course, she will be keeping her fingers crossed for YB when they start the play-offs on Sunday. The Bernese team are clear favorites against Rapperswil-Jona.