AS Monaco will probably have to do without captain Denis Zakaria for several weeks. The Swiss international has suffered an adductor injury, said coach Adi Hütter.
Hütter explained at the press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Brugge that he would have to wait for the final results. "But I think he will miss a few weeks, maybe even a month."
This means the 28-year-old midfielder would also miss the next matches in the World Cup qualifiers. On October 10 and 13, the Swiss national team will play away games against Sweden and Slovenia.