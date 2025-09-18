Denis Zakaria once again complains of bad luck with injury. Picture: Keystone

AS Monaco will probably have to do without captain Denis Zakaria for several weeks. The Swiss international has suffered an adductor injury, said coach Adi Hütter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hütter explained at the press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Brugge that he would have to wait for the final results. "But I think he will miss a few weeks, maybe even a month."

This means the 28-year-old midfielder would also miss the next matches in the World Cup qualifiers. On October 10 and 13, the Swiss national team will play away games against Sweden and Slovenia.