Adductor injury Captain Zakaria will miss AS Monaco's Champions League opener

SDA

18.9.2025 - 07:34

Denis Zakaria once again complains of bad luck with injury.
Picture: Keystone

AS Monaco will probably have to do without captain Denis Zakaria for several weeks. The Swiss international has suffered an adductor injury, said coach Adi Hütter.

Keystone-SDA

18.09.2025, 07:34

18.09.2025, 07:39

Hütter explained at the press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Brugge that he would have to wait for the final results. "But I think he will miss a few weeks, maybe even a month."

This means the 28-year-old midfielder would also miss the next matches in the World Cup qualifiers. On October 10 and 13, the Swiss national team will play away games against Sweden and Slovenia.

